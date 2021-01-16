Badgers 4, Sun Devils 0: Three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey victory against Arizona State

Jack Gorniak, Josh Ess and Ty Pelton-Byce scored first-period goals for the No. 12 University of Wisconsin men's hockey team, and Cameron Rowe had to make only 11 saves for his first collegiate shutout in a 4-0 Badgers victory over Arizona State on Saturday at LaBahn Arena.

Three stars

No. 3: Rowe stopped Johnny Walker on a first-period breakaway to set the tone.

No. 2: Linus Weissbach had two assists for the Badgers.

No. 1: Tyler Inamoto had a goal and an assist and was plus-3.

Up next

The Badgers and the Sun Devils finish the series at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Pregame

More often than not, games between the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team and Arizona State have been heavy in goal-scoring. They combined for 21 goals in a two-game series last season and started November's series with a 13-goal outing.