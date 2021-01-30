 Skip to main content
Badgers 4, Spartans 1: Three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey victory against Michigan State
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Cole Caufield scored two goals for the second straight game and assisted on two others as the No. 13 University of Wisconsin men's hockey team completed a sweep of Michigan State with a 4-1 victory Saturday at LaBahn Arena.

Three stars

No. 3: Ty Pelton-Byce put the Badgers ahead on a third-period power play.

No. 2: Linus Weissbach scored the first goal and assisted twice.

No. 1: Caufield continued his pursuit of the Hobey Baker Award with a four-point game.

Up next

The Badgers play at Minnesota on Friday and Saturday.

Pregame

Not long after the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team sealed a 6-0 victory against Michigan State on Friday, Badgers coach Tony Granato offered a warning about the rematch on Saturday at LaBahn Arena (3 p.m., FSW, FoxSportsGo.com, BTNPlus.com, 1070 AM).

Three weeks ago, the Spartans lost 9-0 to Michigan before rebounding the next day with a 3-2 victory. In other words, the Badgers can't be caught on their heels in Game 2 against Michigan State.

The Spartans are without forward Jagger Joshua, who was suspended by the Big Ten for one game because of his knee-to-knee hit on UW's Cole Caufield in the first minute of Friday's game. They also don't have top-line center Nicolas Muller, who left Friday's game injured.

Sam Stange is sitting out for the second time in three games for the Badgers. He had an upper-body injury last week but Saturday's absence is related to a death in his family, per a UW official. Cameron Rowe gets the call in goal, as per UW's plan entering the week.

Badgers (10-7, 8-4-0-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Linus Weissbach - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield

Roman Ahcan - Dylan Holloway - Brock Caufield

Dominick Mersch - Tarek Baker - Ryder Donovan

Jason Dhooghe / Jack Gorniak - Owen Lindmark - Mathieu de St. Phalle

Defensemen

Tyler Inamoto - Ty Emberson

Josh Ess - Mike Vorlicky

Jesper Peltonen - Anthony Kehrer

Goaltenders

Cameron Rowe

Robbie Beydoun

Scratches: F Sam Stange, D Shay Donovan, D Luke LaMaster, G Ben Garrity

Spartans (6-9-2, 3-8-2-2 Big Ten)

Forwards

Mitchell Lewandowski - Josh Nodler - A.J. Hodges

Kristof Papp - Tommy Apap - Brody Stevens

Adam Goodsir - Mitchell Mattson - Kyle Haskins

Gianluca Esteves - Jake Smith - Austin Kamer

Defensemen

Nash Nienhuis - Dennis Cesana

Tommy Miller - Aiden Gallacher

Christian Krygier - Powell Connor

Calvin Dybicz

Goaltenders

Drew DeRidder

Pierce Charleson

Officials

Referees: Brett DesRosiers and David Marcotte

Linesmen: Daniel Cohen and Bill Hancock

