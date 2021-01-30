Badgers 4, Spartans 1: Three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey victory against Michigan State

Cole Caufield scored two goals for the second straight game and assisted on two others as the No. 13 University of Wisconsin men's hockey team completed a sweep of Michigan State with a 4-1 victory Saturday at LaBahn Arena.

Three stars

No. 3: Ty Pelton-Byce put the Badgers ahead on a third-period power play.

No. 2: Linus Weissbach scored the first goal and assisted twice.

No. 1: Caufield continued his pursuit of the Hobey Baker Award with a four-point game.

Up next

The Badgers play at Minnesota on Friday and Saturday.

Pregame

Not long after the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team sealed a 6-0 victory against Michigan State on Friday, Badgers coach Tony Granato offered a warning about the rematch on Saturday at LaBahn Arena (3 p.m., FSW, FoxSportsGo.com, BTNPlus.com, 1070 AM).

Three weeks ago, the Spartans lost 9-0 to Michigan before rebounding the next day with a 3-2 victory. In other words, the Badgers can't be caught on their heels in Game 2 against Michigan State.