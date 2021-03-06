Badgers 4, Spartans 0: Three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey victory at Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Tarek Baker scored his first goal in 16 games less than two minutes in, and the fifth-ranked University of Wisconsin men's hockey team rolled from there to a 4-0 victory against Michigan State on Friday at Munn Ice Arena behind 28 saves from Robbie Beydoun.
Three stars
No. 3: Cole Caufield had a goal and an assist for his fifth straight multiple-point game and his 14th in 27 outings.
No. 2: Baker got the Badgers going with his early goal.
No. 1: With seven family members and his girlfriend in attendance, Beydoun was strong throughout.
Up next
The Badgers and Spartans close the regular season at 1:30 p.m. Saturday
Pregame
The final series of the regular season at Michigan State has a lot riding on it for the fifth-ranked University of Wisconsin men's hockey team but it'll start it Friday without three players (3 p.m., no TV, BTNPlus.com, 1310 AM).
Center Owen Lindmark and defensemen Tyler Inamoto and Mike Vorlicky are out for the game with injuries. Lindmark and Vorlicky missed both of last week's home games against Ohio State, while Inamoto missed last Saturday's 7-0 Badgers victory.
UW is the equivalent of one game behind first-place Minnesota in the Big Ten standings with two games remaining. Minnesota hosts Michigan in a game that starts at 7 p.m.
The Badgers swept Michigan State 6-0 and 4-1 at LaBahn Arena in January to start a stretch in which they are 8-1-1 in their last 10 games.
Badgers (17-8-1, 15-6-1 Big Ten)
Forwards
Linus Weissbach - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield
Roman Ahcan - Dylan Holloway - Brock Caufield
Dominick Mersch - Tarek Baker - Sam Stange
Jason Dhooghe / Jack Gorniak - Ryder Donovan - Mathieu de St. Phalle
Defensemen
Josh Ess - Ty Emberson
Jesper Peltonen - Anthony Kehrer
Shay Donovan - Luke LaMaster
Goaltenders
Robbie Beydoun
Cameron Rowe
Scratches: F Owen Lindmark, D Tyler Inamoto, D Mike Vorlicky, G Ben Garrity
Spartans (7-15-2, 5-14-1 Big Ten)
Forwards
Charlie Combs - Tommy Apap - Mitchell Lewandowski
A.J. Hodges - Nicolas Müller - Brody Stevens
Jagger Joshua - Kristoff Papp - Josh Nodler
Adam Goodsir - Mitchell Mattson - Kyle Haskins
Gianluca Esteves
Defensemen
Nash Nienhuis - Dennis Cesana
Christian Krygier - Tommy Miller
Cole Krygier - Aiden Gallacher
Goaltenders
Drew DeRidder
Pierce Charleson
Officials
Referees: Brian Aaron and Jon Sitarski
Linesmen: Christopher Libett and Nick Bet
