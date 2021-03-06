 Skip to main content
Badgers 4, Spartans 0: Three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey victory at Michigan State
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Tarek Baker scored his first goal in 16 games less than two minutes in, and the fifth-ranked University of Wisconsin men's hockey team rolled from there to a 4-0 victory against Michigan State on Friday at Munn Ice Arena behind 28 saves from Robbie Beydoun.

Three stars

No. 3: Cole Caufield had a goal and an assist for his fifth straight multiple-point game and his 14th in 27 outings.

No. 2: Baker got the Badgers going with his early goal.

No. 1: With seven family members and his girlfriend in attendance, Beydoun was strong throughout.

Up next

The Badgers and Spartans close the regular season at 1:30 p.m. Saturday

Pregame

The final series of the regular season at Michigan State has a lot riding on it for the fifth-ranked University of Wisconsin men's hockey team but it'll start it Friday without three players (3 p.m., no TV, BTNPlus.com, 1310 AM).

Center Owen Lindmark and defensemen Tyler Inamoto and Mike Vorlicky are out for the game with injuries. Lindmark and Vorlicky missed both of last week's home games against Ohio State, while Inamoto missed last Saturday's 7-0 Badgers victory.

UW is the equivalent of one game behind first-place Minnesota in the Big Ten standings with two games remaining. Minnesota hosts Michigan in a game that starts at 7 p.m.

The Badgers swept Michigan State 6-0 and 4-1 at LaBahn Arena in January to start a stretch in which they are 8-1-1 in their last 10 games.

Badgers (17-8-1, 15-6-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Linus Weissbach - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield

Roman Ahcan - Dylan Holloway - Brock Caufield

Dominick Mersch - Tarek Baker - Sam Stange

Jason Dhooghe / Jack Gorniak - Ryder Donovan - Mathieu de St. Phalle

Defensemen

Josh Ess - Ty Emberson

Jesper Peltonen - Anthony Kehrer

Shay Donovan - Luke LaMaster

Goaltenders

Robbie Beydoun

Cameron Rowe

Scratches: F Owen Lindmark, D Tyler Inamoto, D Mike Vorlicky, G Ben Garrity

Spartans (7-15-2, 5-14-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Charlie Combs - Tommy Apap - Mitchell Lewandowski

A.J. Hodges - Nicolas Müller - Brody Stevens

Jagger Joshua - Kristoff Papp - Josh Nodler

Adam Goodsir - Mitchell Mattson - Kyle Haskins

Gianluca Esteves

Defensemen

Nash Nienhuis - Dennis Cesana

Christian Krygier - Tommy Miller

Cole Krygier - Aiden Gallacher

Goaltenders

Drew DeRidder

Pierce Charleson

Officials

Referees: Brian Aaron and Jon Sitarski

Linesmen: Christopher Libett and Nick Bet

Look back on State Journal coverage of Badgers men's hockey games in the 2020-21 season

Read stories from University of Wisconsin men's hockey games in the 2020-21 season.

