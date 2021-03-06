Badgers 4, Spartans 0: Three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey victory at Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Tarek Baker scored his first goal in 16 games less than two minutes in, and the fifth-ranked University of Wisconsin men's hockey team rolled from there to a 4-0 victory against Michigan State on Friday at Munn Ice Arena behind 28 saves from Robbie Beydoun.

Three stars

No. 3: Cole Caufield had a goal and an assist for his fifth straight multiple-point game and his 14th in 27 outings.

No. 2: Baker got the Badgers going with his early goal.

No. 1: With seven family members and his girlfriend in attendance, Beydoun was strong throughout.

Up next

The Badgers and Spartans close the regular season at 1:30 p.m. Saturday

Pregame

The final series of the regular season at Michigan State has a lot riding on it for the fifth-ranked University of Wisconsin men's hockey team but it'll start it Friday without three players (3 p.m., no TV, BTNPlus.com, 1310 AM).