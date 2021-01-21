Badgers 4, Nittany Lions 1: Three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey victory at Penn State

Cameron Rowe made 45 saves and the No. 12 University of Wisconsin men's hockey team scored two power-play goals in a 4-1 victory against Penn State on Thursday, its first victory at Pegula Ice Arena in its last five tries.

Three stars

No. 3: Dylan Holloway recorded two assists on the power play.

No. 2: Cole Caufield had a goal and an assist for the second straight game.

No. 1: Rowe stopped just about everything Penn State threw at him.

Up next

The teams play the second game of the series at 5 p.m. Friday.

Pregame

After finding some stable footing over the previous two weeks with a full lineup, the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team is without two players for Thursday's game at Penn State (5 p.m., no TV, BTNPlus.com, 1310 AM).

Senior Tyler Inamoto, who missed the last half of last Sunday's victory against Arizona State because of an injury, is out of the defensive lineup. He was replaced by Luke LaMaster.