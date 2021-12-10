Badgers 4, Nittany Lions 1: Three stars and three key players from the Wisconsin men's hockey victory against Penn State

Tarek Baker scored and added two assists in the second period as the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team won for the first time in eight games, 4-1 against Penn State on Friday at the Kohl Center.
Jared Moe made 34 saves for UW, which outshot Penn State for the first time in 12 games between the teams, dating to March 8, 2019.
Three stars
No. 3: Moe allowed only Tyler Gratton's rebound goal in the third period and made two point-blank saves.
No. 2: UW's Brock Caufield scored a power-play goal in the second period and added two assists.
No. 1: Baker delivered in the Badgers' best period of the season, leading to a much-needed victory.
Three key plays
Moe executed a good slide from left to right to stop Christian Sarlo's shot from close range after a cross-slot pass by Danny Dzhaniyev to keep the game 0-0 in the first period.
Baker got free in the slot to take a pass from Sam Stange and fire past Oskar Autio to put UW ahead 1-0 just over seven minutes into the second period. It was the first time the Badgers held a lead in more than six full games (369:15), since Nov. 12 at Notre Dame.
Baker delivered a nice cross-ice feed to Mathieu De St. Phalle for a one-timer that netted his first goal in 16 games and a 2-0 lead. It was the first of two goals the Badgers scored after a major penalty to Paul DeNaples.
Up next
The Badgers and the Nittany Lions close the 2021 portion of the Big Ten schedule at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Kohl Center. The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 1310 AM.
Pregame
It has been 14 days since the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team scored a goal entering Friday's game against Penn State at the Kohl Center (7 p.m., Bally Sports Wisconsin Plus, BigTenPlus.com, 1310 AM).
The Badgers have been shut out in their last two games, a 3-0 non-conference defeat to Clarkson on Nov. 27 and a 4-0 exhibition loss to the U.S. Under-18 Team last Thursday. They haven't been blanked in three straight outings, including exhibitions, since February 1933, when they lost 8-0 and 3-0 at Minnesota and 2-0 to Marquette in a five-day span.
UW carries a seven-game winless streak (0-6-1) into Friday's game and has scored only seven goals in that span. The Badgers haven't held a lead since the second period of a Nov. 12 game at Notre Dame. That's 342:13 of game time.
Jared Moe starts in goal for the Badgers. He allowed six goals on 31 shots in his only appearance against Penn State, which came for Minnesota on Nov. 16, 2019. The Nittany Lions won that game in Minneapolis 6-3.
Badgers (4-11-1, 1-6-1-0 Big Ten, 5 points)
Forwards
Roman Ahcan - Tarek Baker - Sam Stange
Jack Gorniak - Brock Caufield - Mathieu De St. Phalle
Caden Brown - Dominick Mersch - Max Johnson
Carson Bantle / Zach Urdahl - Brayden Morrison - Liam Malmquist
Defensemen
Tyler Inamoto - Corson Ceulemans
Daniel Laatsch - Anthony Kehrer
Jesper Peltonen - Josh Ess
Goaltenders
Jared Moe
Cameron Rowe
Ben Garrity
Scratches: F Owen Lindmark (injured), F Ryder Donovan (injured), D Luke LaMaster, D Shay Donovan, D Jake Martin (ill), D Mike Vorlicky (injured).
Nittany Lions (10-7, 2-6-0-0, 6 points)
Forwards
Ryan Kirwan - Ben Copeland - Kevin Wall
Connor McMenamin - Connor MacEachern - Ben Schoen
Christian Sarlo - Chase McLane - Danny Dzhaniyev
Tyler Gratton - Carson Dyck - Tyler Paquette
Adam Pilewicz
Defensemen
Clayton Phillips - Paul DeNaples
Christian Berger - Simon Mack
Kenny Johnson - Jimmy Dowd Jr.
Goaltenders
Oskar Autio
Liam Souliere
Doug Dorr
Officials
Referees: Tony Czech and Sean Fernandez.
Linesmen: Nick Bradshaw and Sam Shikowsky.