Badgers 4, Gophers 3 (OT): Three stars and three key plays from the Wisconsin men's hockey victory against No. 5 Minnesota
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

  • 0

Brock Caufield scored his second goal of the game 3:03 into overtime to give the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team a 4-3 victory against No. 5 Minnesota on Friday at the Kohl Center.

Caufield also scored in the third period to tie the game for UW, which overcame a strange, empty-net goal on a delayed penalty after rallying from a two-goal deficit.

Three stars

No. 3: Sammy Walker scored a goal and had an assist for the Gophers.

No. 2: Corson Ceulemans put on a puck-handling show and scored his first collegiate goal.

No. 1: Caufield scored two big goals for the Badgers. It's not "Cole who?" yet, but that had to feel good the senior.

Three key plays

1. Jared Moe got his glove on Jonny Sorenson's redirection from the front of the net in the final minute of the first period. Aaron Huglen delivered a pass from the right side that Sorenson tipped in on Moe, who turned the puck away to keep the game scoreless.

2. UW's Liam Malmquist put the puck in his own net from about 140 feet away during a delayed penalty to give Minnesota a 3-2 lead in the second period. The freshman was trying to pass back to Josh Ess at the point but missed under pressure from the Gophers' Aaron Huglen.

3. Caufield fired past Jack LaFontaine in 3-on-3 overtime to cap the Badgers' comeback. He recorded his second collegiate two-goal game.

Up next

The Badgers and the Gophers close the series at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Kohl Center (Bally Sports Wisconsin, BigTenPlus.com, 1070 AM).

Pregame

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team is looking for its 100th victory against Minnesota when the teams open the Border Battle on Friday at the Kohl Center (7:04 p.m., Bally Sports Wisconsin Plus, BigTenPlus.com, 1310 AM).

The fifth-ranked Gophers got their 100th victory in the series between the teams in 1989. They lead 177-99-24, according to available records (the teams have different totals).

Carson Bantle is making his first appearance for the Badgers since injuring his shoulder in the Oct. 3 exhibition game against Minnesota Duluth in Chippewa Falls. He enters the lineup in place of Brayden Morrison but otherwise the lines are the same as in UW's 4-2 victory at Michigan last Friday.

Badgers (3-5, 1-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Roman Ahcan - Brock Caufield - Mathieu De St. Phalle

Jack Gorniak - Tarek Baker - Liam Malmquist

Caden Brown - Sam Stange - Max Johnson

Dominick Mersch - Ryder Donovan - Zach Urdahl

Carson Bantle

Defensemen

Jesper Peltonen - Jake Martin

Josh Ess - Corson Ceulemans

Daniel Laatsch - Anthony Kehrer

Goaltenders

Jared Moe

Cameron Rowe

Ben Garrity

Scratches: F Owen Lindmark (injured), F Brayden Morrison, D Tyler Inamoto (injured), D Mike Vorlicky (injured), D Luke LaMaster, D Shay Donovan.

University of Wisconsin men's hockey coach Tony Granato meets with the media on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, before UW's series against No. 5 Minnesota on Friday and Saturday.

Golden Gophers (5-3, 2-0)

Forwards

Blake McLaughlin - Sammy Walker - Bryce Brodzinski

Matthew Knies - Ben Meyers - Mason Nevers

Tristan Broz - Jack Perbix - Rhett Pitlick

Jonny Sorenson - Jaxon Nelson - Aaron Huglen

Defensemen

Ryan Johnson - Brock Faber

Matt Staudacher - Jackson LaCombe

Ben Brinkman - Mike Koster

Carl Fish

Goaltenders

Jack LaFontaine

Justen Close

Officials

Referees: Colin Kronforst and Kenny Anderson.

Linesmen: Nick Bradshaw and Jonathan Sladek.

