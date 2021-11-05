Badgers 4, Gophers 3 (OT): Three stars and three key plays from the Wisconsin men's hockey victory against No. 5 Minnesota

Brock Caufield scored his second goal of the game 3:03 into overtime to give the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team a 4-3 victory against No. 5 Minnesota on Friday at the Kohl Center.
Caufield also scored in the third period to tie the game for UW, which overcame a strange, empty-net goal on a delayed penalty after rallying from a two-goal deficit.
Three stars
No. 3: Sammy Walker scored a goal and had an assist for the Gophers.
No. 2: Corson Ceulemans put on a puck-handling show and scored his first collegiate goal.
No. 1: Caufield scored two big goals for the Badgers. It's not "Cole who?" yet, but that had to feel good the senior.
Three key plays
1. Jared Moe got his glove on Jonny Sorenson's redirection from the front of the net in the final minute of the first period. Aaron Huglen delivered a pass from the right side that Sorenson tipped in on Moe, who turned the puck away to keep the game scoreless.
2. UW's Liam Malmquist put the puck in his own net from about 140 feet away during a delayed penalty to give Minnesota a 3-2 lead in the second period. The freshman was trying to pass back to Josh Ess at the point but missed under pressure from the Gophers' Aaron Huglen.
3. Caufield fired past Jack LaFontaine in 3-on-3 overtime to cap the Badgers' comeback. He recorded his second collegiate two-goal game.
Up next
The Badgers and the Gophers close the series at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Kohl Center (Bally Sports Wisconsin, BigTenPlus.com, 1070 AM).
Pregame
The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team is looking for its 100th victory against Minnesota when the teams open the Border Battle on Friday at the Kohl Center (7:04 p.m., Bally Sports Wisconsin Plus, BigTenPlus.com, 1310 AM).
The fifth-ranked Gophers got their 100th victory in the series between the teams in 1989. They lead 177-99-24, according to available records (the teams have different totals).
Carson Bantle is making his first appearance for the Badgers since injuring his shoulder in the Oct. 3 exhibition game against Minnesota Duluth in Chippewa Falls. He enters the lineup in place of Brayden Morrison but otherwise the lines are the same as in UW's 4-2 victory at Michigan last Friday.
Badgers (3-5, 1-1 Big Ten)
Forwards
Roman Ahcan - Brock Caufield - Mathieu De St. Phalle
Jack Gorniak - Tarek Baker - Liam Malmquist
Caden Brown - Sam Stange - Max Johnson
Dominick Mersch - Ryder Donovan - Zach Urdahl
Carson Bantle
Defensemen
Jesper Peltonen - Jake Martin
Josh Ess - Corson Ceulemans
Daniel Laatsch - Anthony Kehrer
Goaltenders
Jared Moe
Cameron Rowe
Ben Garrity
Scratches: F Owen Lindmark (injured), F Brayden Morrison, D Tyler Inamoto (injured), D Mike Vorlicky (injured), D Luke LaMaster, D Shay Donovan.
Golden Gophers (5-3, 2-0)
Forwards
Blake McLaughlin - Sammy Walker - Bryce Brodzinski
Matthew Knies - Ben Meyers - Mason Nevers
Tristan Broz - Jack Perbix - Rhett Pitlick
Jonny Sorenson - Jaxon Nelson - Aaron Huglen
Defensemen
Ryan Johnson - Brock Faber
Matt Staudacher - Jackson LaCombe
Ben Brinkman - Mike Koster
Carl Fish
Goaltenders
Jack LaFontaine
Justen Close
Officials
Referees: Colin Kronforst and Kenny Anderson.
Linesmen: Nick Bradshaw and Jonathan Sladek.
Badgers by position: Learn more about the 2021-22 Wisconsin men's hockey team
FORWARDS
Roster
|No.
|Name
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|3
|Sam Stange
|So.
|6-1
|208
|Eau Claire
|6
|Zach Urdahl
|Fr.
|6-1
|195
|Eau Claire
|8
|Max Johnson
|5th-Sr.
|5-10
|200
|Lakeville, Minnesota
|9
|Brayden Morrison
|Fr.
|6-0
|170
|Calgary, Alberta
|11
|Jack Gorniak
|Sr.
|5-11
|190
|West Salem
|12
|Mathieu De St. Phalle
|So.
|5-9
|170
|Lake Forest, Illinois
|13
|Roman Ahcan
|Sr.
|5-9
|181
|Savage, Minnesota
|16
|Tarek Baker
|5th-Sr.
|5-10
|190
|Verona
|18
|Owen Lindmark
|Jr.
|6-0
|195
|Naperville, Illinois
|19
|Brock Caufield
|Sr.
|5-9
|181
|Stevens Point
|21
|Carson Bantle
|So.
|6-5
|207
|Onalaska
|22
|Ryder Donovan
|Jr.
|6-3
|203
|Duluth, Minnesota
|23
|Liam Malmquist
|Fr.
|5-10
|165
|Edina, Minnesota
|25
|Dominick Mersch
|Sr.
|6-0
|191
|Park Ridge, Illinois
|27
|Caden Brown
|Fr.
|5-11
|177
|St. Louis
Breakdown
This is the area where the Badgers have the most to prove. The players who produced most of last season’s scoring production are gone. There are no quick answers to questions on who’ll step up their production.
Veterans Tarek Baker, Roman Ahcan and Brock Caufield are set to start the season as the top line and in power play roles. Keep an eye on the big-bodied trio of Carson Bantle, Dominick Mersch and Ryder Donovan to see if they provide some physicality to create offensive chances.
A handful of options are on the table to join Baker and Owen Lindmark as centers and finding the right mix there — freshmen Liam Malmquist and Caden Brown, sophomore Sam Stange and senior Mersch are getting reps at the position — is important.
Breakout potential
Mathieu De St. Phalle should get more of a chance to show his offensive instincts this season after playing more of a defensive role as a freshman, when he posted only two goals and eight points in 31 games.
The number
18 — Times last season a Badgers forward scored two goals or more, most in the nation. Only five, however, were by players returning this season: two by Ahcan and one each by Lindmark, Stange and Donovan.
DEFENSEMEN
Roster
|No.
|Name
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|2
|Daniel Laatsch
|Fr.
|6-5
|190
|Altoona
|4
|Corson Ceulemans
|Fr.
|6-2
|196
|Beaumont, Alberta
|5
|Tyler Inamoto
|5th-Sr.
|6-2
|202
|Barrington, Illinois
|7
|Mike Vorlicky
|Jr.
|6-1
|203
|Edina, Minnesota
|14
|Jesper Peltonen
|Sr.
|5-10
|185
|Helsinki, Finland
|17
|Jake Martin
|Fr.
|6-0
|193
|Eagle River
|20
|Josh Ess
|Sr.
|5-11
|187
|Lakeville, Minnesota
|24
|Anthony Kehrer
|So.
|5-11
|210
|Winnipeg, Manitoba
|26
|Luke LaMaster
|So.
|6-0
|197
|Duluth, Minnesota
|28
|Shay Donovan
|Jr.
|6-3
|195
|Duluth, Minnesota
Breakdown
Having Tyler Inamoto and Josh Ess return for a fifth season was the difference between UW needing to replace half of its six-player defensive corps and only one member. And adding first-round NHL draft pick Corson Ceulemans makes the high-end potential at the position that much greater.
Some of the 10 defensemen on the roster don’t project to have a big part in games this season, but the Badgers brought in freshmen Daniel Laatsch and Jake Martin and they should get a chance to play as they develop.
The top pairing of Inamoto and Ceulemans offers an interesting dynamic. In Inamoto, the Badgers have a 22-year-old veteran whose strength is as an at-home defender. Ceulemans’ game leans toward offense, and he’ll be a power play fixture.
Breakout potential
Anthony Kehrer put an injury-and-illness-laden start to 2020 behind him to have a quietly impressive first season with UW. Further growth will make his game harder to miss.
The number
431 — Games of NCAA experience among seven players returning from last season’s team. Ess and Inamoto lead the way with 136 and 132, respectively.
GOALIES
Roster
|No.
|Name
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|29
|Ben Garrity
|So.
|6-2
|193
|Rosemount, Minnesota
|31
|Cameron Rowe
|So.
|6-3
|218
|Wilmette, Illinois
|35
|Jared Moe
|Jr.
|6-4
|220
|New Prague, Minnesota
Breakdown
Cameron Rowe helped get the Badgers out of the goaltending doldrums with an impressive 2020-21 season, and he’s expected to get the first chance to start this season. Rowe was part of a successful platoon with Robbie Beydoun down the stretch, something that sorely was needed to push UW forward.
Rowe said he played his best when his mental outlook was to have fun with the opportunities. That frame of mind will be important in the sophomore matching or bettering the .933 save percentage from his first college season.
Breakout potential
The entrance via transfer of former Minnesota goalie Jared Moe adds some intrigue to the position. Moe, a Winnipeg sixth-round draft pick in 2018, started only 14 games in two seasons with the Gophers.
The number
5 — Shutouts recorded by the Badgers last season, the most since 2012-13. The last with more was 2006-07, when Brian Elliott and Shane Connelly combined for eight.