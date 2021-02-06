Badgers 4, Gophers 1: Three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey victory at Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Cole Caufield scored two goals for the third straight game and the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team pulled within two points of first-place Minnesota with a 4-1 victory on Friday at 3M Arena at Mariucci.
Three stars
No. 3: Ty Pelton-Byce assisted on a pair of Badgers goals, including Caufield's score just 64 seconds into the game.
No. 2: Dylan Holloway scored a third-period goal, drew a penalty on the play and then got an assist when his power-play shot hit off Roman Ahcan's helmet and went in.
No. 1: Cole Caufield's scoring tear continued. He has nine goals in his last six games.
Up next
The Badgers and the Gophers play the second game of the series at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Pregame
MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will be two-thirds of the way through the Big Ten schedule after playing a series at No. 2 Minnesota that starts Friday (7 p.m., Fox Sports Wisconsin Plus, FoxSportsGo.com, BTNPlus.com, 1310 AM). Where it stands in the race for the title depends on the next two days.
The 11th-ranked Badgers are in second place, five points behind the Golden Gophers. Two UW wins flips the order. Two Minnesota wins likely ends the Badgers' chase. A split leaves things where they started.
Both teams are on scoring binges — UW 18 goals in its last four games, Minnesota 30 — so it could be a track meet at 3M Arena at Mariucci.
Badgers (11-7, 9-4-0-1 Big Ten)
Forwards
Linus Weissbach - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield
Roman Ahcan - Dylan Holloway - Brock Caufield
Dominick Mersch - Tarek Baker - Sam Stange
Jason Dhooghe / Jack Gorniak - Owen Lindmark - Mathieu de St. Phalle
Defensemen
Tyler Inamoto - Ty Emberson
Josh Ess - Mike Vorlicky
Jesper Peltonen - Anthony Kehrer
Goaltenders
Robbie Beydoun
Cameron Rowe
Ben Garrity
Scratches: F Ryder Donovan, D Shay Donovan, D Luke LaMaster, G Ben Garrity
Golden Gophers (15-3, 11-3 Big Ten)
Forwards
Blake McLaughlin - Sammy Walker - Scott Reedy
Sampo Ranta - Ben Meyers - Brannon McManus
Jonny Sorenson - Jaxon Nelson - Bryce Brodzinski
Cullen Munson - Jack Perbix - Mason Nevers
Defensemen
Matt Staudacher - Jackson LaCombe
Ryan Johnson - Brock Faber
Ben Brinkman - Mike Koster
Robbie Stucker
Goaltenders
Jack LaFontaine
Jared Moe
Justen Close