 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Badgers 4, Gophers 1: Three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey victory at Minnesota
0 comments
topical alert
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Badgers 4, Gophers 1: Three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey victory at Minnesota

{{featured_button_text}}

MINNEAPOLIS — Cole Caufield scored two goals for the third straight game and the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team pulled within two points of first-place Minnesota with a 4-1 victory on Friday at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

Three stars

No. 3: Ty Pelton-Byce assisted on a pair of Badgers goals, including Caufield's score just 64 seconds into the game.

No. 2: Dylan Holloway scored a third-period goal, drew a penalty on the play and then got an assist when his power-play shot hit off Roman Ahcan's helmet and went in.

No. 1: Cole Caufield's scoring tear continued. He has nine goals in his last six games.

Up next

The Badgers and the Gophers play the second game of the series at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Pregame

MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will be two-thirds of the way through the Big Ten schedule after playing a series at No. 2 Minnesota that starts Friday (7 p.m., Fox Sports Wisconsin Plus, FoxSportsGo.com, BTNPlus.com, 1310 AM). Where it stands in the race for the title depends on the next two days.

The 11th-ranked Badgers are in second place, five points behind the Golden Gophers. Two UW wins flips the order. Two Minnesota wins likely ends the Badgers' chase. A split leaves things where they started.

Both teams are on scoring binges — UW 18 goals in its last four games, Minnesota 30 — so it could be a track meet at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

Badgers (11-7, 9-4-0-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Linus Weissbach - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield

Roman Ahcan - Dylan Holloway - Brock Caufield

Dominick Mersch - Tarek Baker - Sam Stange

Jason Dhooghe / Jack Gorniak - Owen Lindmark - Mathieu de St. Phalle

Defensemen

Tyler Inamoto - Ty Emberson

Josh Ess - Mike Vorlicky

Jesper Peltonen - Anthony Kehrer

Goaltenders

Robbie Beydoun

Cameron Rowe

Ben Garrity

Scratches: F Ryder Donovan, D Shay Donovan, D Luke LaMaster, G Ben Garrity

Golden Gophers (15-3, 11-3 Big Ten)

Forwards

Blake McLaughlin - Sammy Walker - Scott Reedy

Sampo Ranta - Ben Meyers - Brannon McManus

Jonny Sorenson - Jaxon Nelson - Bryce Brodzinski

Cullen Munson - Jack Perbix - Mason Nevers

Defensemen

Matt Staudacher - Jackson LaCombe

Ryan Johnson - Brock Faber

Ben Brinkman - Mike Koster

Robbie Stucker

Goaltenders

Jack LaFontaine

Jared Moe

Justen Close

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics