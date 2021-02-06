Badgers 4, Gophers 1: Three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey victory at Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Cole Caufield scored two goals for the third straight game and the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team pulled within two points of first-place Minnesota with a 4-1 victory on Friday at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

Three stars

No. 3: Ty Pelton-Byce assisted on a pair of Badgers goals, including Caufield's score just 64 seconds into the game.

No. 2: Dylan Holloway scored a third-period goal, drew a penalty on the play and then got an assist when his power-play shot hit off Roman Ahcan's helmet and went in.

No. 1: Cole Caufield's scoring tear continued. He has nine goals in his last six games.

Up next

The Badgers and the Gophers play the second game of the series at 7 p.m. Saturday.

MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will be two-thirds of the way through the Big Ten schedule after playing a series at No. 2 Minnesota that starts Friday (7 p.m., Fox Sports Wisconsin Plus, FoxSportsGo.com, BTNPlus.com, 1310 AM). Where it stands in the race for the title depends on the next two days.