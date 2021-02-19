 Skip to main content
Badgers 4, Fighting Irish 2: Three stars from the Badgers men's hockey victory against Notre Dame
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Linus Weissbach scored to break a third-period tie and recorded his 100th career point with the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team, and the senior added an empty-net goal as the fifth-ranked Badgers rallied from a two-goal deficit for a 4-2 victory against Notre Dame on Friday at LaBahn Arena.

Three stars

No. 3: Cole Caufield had a goal and an assist for UW.

No. 2: Owen Lindmark's second-period goal got the Badgers going.

No. 1: Weissbach made his mark in the final period after the top line had a rough start.

Up next

The Badgers and Notre Dame finish the series at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Pregame

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will try to become the first this season to defeat Notre Dame in regulation outside of South Bend on Friday at LaBahn Arena (7 p.m., FSW+, FoxSportsGo.com, 1310 AM).

In contrast to a 3-10-1 home record, the Fighting Irish are 7-1 on the road; the only loss was in overtime.

The Badgers also have been better on the road than at home this season but not to Notre Dame's degree.

UW defenseman Mike Vorlicky returns to the lineup after missing the last three games with an upper-body injury.

Badgers (14-8, 12-6 Big Ten)

Forwards

Linus Weissbach - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield

Roman Ahcan - Dylan Holloway - Brock Caufield

Dominick Mersch - Tarek Baker - Sam Stange

Jason Dhooghe / Jack Gorniak - Owen Lindmark - Mathieu de St. Phalle

Defensemen

Tyler Inamoto - Ty Emberson

Josh Ess - Mike Vorlicky

Jesper Peltonen - Anthony Kehrer

Goaltenders

Robbie Beydoun

Cameron Rowe

Scratches: F Ryder Donovan, D Shay Donovan, D Luke LaMaster, G Ben Garrity

Fighting Irish (10-11-1, 8-9-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Landon Slaggert - Graham Slaggert - Alex Steeves

Solag Bakich - Jake Pivonka - Max Ellis

Colin Theisen - Trevor Janicke - Jesse Lansdell

Pierce Crawford - Cam Burke - Ryder Rolston

Grant Silianoff

Defensemen

Spencer Stastney - Nate Clurman

Nick Leivermann - Matt Hellickson

Charlie Raith - Jake Boltmann

Goaltenders

Dylan St. Cyr

Ryan Bischel

Nick Sanford

