Badgers 4, Fighting Irish 2: Three stars from the Badgers men's hockey victory against Notre Dame

Linus Weissbach scored to break a third-period tie and recorded his 100th career point with the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team, and the senior added an empty-net goal as the fifth-ranked Badgers rallied from a two-goal deficit for a 4-2 victory against Notre Dame on Friday at LaBahn Arena.
Three stars
No. 3: Cole Caufield had a goal and an assist for UW.
No. 2: Owen Lindmark's second-period goal got the Badgers going.
No. 1: Weissbach made his mark in the final period after the top line had a rough start.
Up next
The Badgers and Notre Dame finish the series at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Pregame
The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will try to become the first this season to defeat Notre Dame in regulation outside of South Bend on Friday at LaBahn Arena (7 p.m., FSW+, FoxSportsGo.com, 1310 AM).
In contrast to a 3-10-1 home record, the Fighting Irish are 7-1 on the road; the only loss was in overtime.
The Badgers also have been better on the road than at home this season but not to Notre Dame's degree.
UW defenseman Mike Vorlicky returns to the lineup after missing the last three games with an upper-body injury.
Badgers (14-8, 12-6 Big Ten)
Forwards
Linus Weissbach - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield
Roman Ahcan - Dylan Holloway - Brock Caufield
Dominick Mersch - Tarek Baker - Sam Stange
Jason Dhooghe / Jack Gorniak - Owen Lindmark - Mathieu de St. Phalle
Defensemen
Tyler Inamoto - Ty Emberson
Josh Ess - Mike Vorlicky
Jesper Peltonen - Anthony Kehrer
Goaltenders
Robbie Beydoun
Cameron Rowe
Scratches: F Ryder Donovan, D Shay Donovan, D Luke LaMaster, G Ben Garrity
Fighting Irish (10-11-1, 8-9-1 Big Ten)
Forwards
Landon Slaggert - Graham Slaggert - Alex Steeves
Solag Bakich - Jake Pivonka - Max Ellis
Colin Theisen - Trevor Janicke - Jesse Lansdell
Pierce Crawford - Cam Burke - Ryder Rolston
Grant Silianoff
Defensemen
Spencer Stastney - Nate Clurman
Nick Leivermann - Matt Hellickson
Charlie Raith - Jake Boltmann
Goaltenders
Dylan St. Cyr
Ryan Bischel
Nick Sanford