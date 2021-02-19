Badgers 4, Fighting Irish 2: Three stars from the Badgers men's hockey victory against Notre Dame

Linus Weissbach scored to break a third-period tie and recorded his 100th career point with the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team, and the senior added an empty-net goal as the fifth-ranked Badgers rallied from a two-goal deficit for a 4-2 victory against Notre Dame on Friday at LaBahn Arena.

Three stars

No. 3: Cole Caufield had a goal and an assist for UW.

No. 2: Owen Lindmark's second-period goal got the Badgers going.

No. 1: Weissbach made his mark in the final period after the top line had a rough start.

Up next

The Badgers and Notre Dame finish the series at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Pregame

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will try to become the first this season to defeat Notre Dame in regulation outside of South Bend on Friday at LaBahn Arena (7 p.m., FSW+, FoxSportsGo.com, 1310 AM).

In contrast to a 3-10-1 home record, the Fighting Irish are 7-1 on the road; the only loss was in overtime.