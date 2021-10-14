 Skip to main content
Badgers 4, Black Knights 1: Quick wrapup and three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey victory against Army
Jack Gorniak's goal just after a power-play expired with 5:02 remaining gave the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team the lead in a 4-1 victory against Army on Thursday at the Kohl Center.

Owen Lindmark and Ryder Donovan scored empty-net goals in the final minute to pad the lead for UW.

Three stars

No. 3: Roman Ahcan drew penalties and set up Sam Stange's opening goal for UW.

No. 2: Gavin Abric made 39 saves for the Black Knights.

No. 1: Gorniak's go-ahead goal had to calm a lot of nerves with the Badgers.

Up next

The Badgers and Black Knights finish the series at 7 p.m. Friday.

Pregame

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team started 0-3 just four times in the first 58 years of its modern era. It's trying to avoid suffering that fate Thursday when it opens a non-conference series against Army at the Kohl Center (7:04 p.m., BSW, BigTenPlus.com, 1310 AM).

UW lost its first three games in 1975, 1985, 2008 and 2014.

The Badgers reworked the forward lines in a shortened week of practice, notably putting Brock Caufield at center and Liam Malmquist at wing.

Both UW and Army are looking for their first victory of the season. The Badgers lost twice to Michigan Tech at home last week and the Black Knights have lost to Providence and RIT before tying the Tigers last Saturday.

Badgers (0-2)

Forwards

Liam Malmquist - Tarek Baker - Mathieu De St. Phalle

Roman Ahcan - Brock Caufield - Sam Stange

Zach Urdahl - Owen Lindmark - Jack Gorniak

Caden Brown - Dominick Mersch - Ryder Donovan

Defensemen

Tyler Inamoto - Corson Ceulemans

Daniel Laatsch - Anthony Kehrer

Josh Ess - Jesper Peltonen

Jake Martin

Goaltenders

Cameron Rowe

Jared Moe

Ben Garrity

Scratches: F Carson Bantle (injured), F Max Johnson, F Brayden Morrison, D Mike Vorlicky (injured), D Luke LaMaster, D Shay Donovan.

Black Knights (0-2-1)

Forwards

Daniel Haider - Jake Felker - Ricky Lyle

Mitch Machlitt - Eric Butte - Colin Bilek

Brett Abdelnour - John Keranen - Josh Bohlin

Eric Huss - Patrick Smyth - Kendrick Frost

Joey Baez

Defensemen

Noah Wilson - Marshal Plunkett

Anthony Firriolo - Thomas Farrell

Andrew Quetell - Coby Mack

Goaltenders

Gavin Abric

Justin Evenson

Evan Szary

See how Kohl Center staff build the ice rink that the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will play on in the 2021-22 season.

Officials

Referees: Brett DesRosiers and Jonathan Sitarski.

Linesmen: Bill Hancock and Jonathan Sladek.

