Badgers 3, Wolverines 2: Three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey victory at Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Roman Ahcan's power-play goal in the second period broke a tie and sent the No. 7 University of Wisconsin men's hockey team to a 3-2 victory against No. 8 Michigan at Yost Ice Arena on Sunday for a series split.

Three stars

No. 3: Cameron Rowe made 24 saves for the Badgers

No. 2: Ahcan's goal restored UW's lead. He also had an assist.

No. 1: Dylan Holloway had a goal, an assist and drew the penalty that led to Ahcan's power-play goal.

Up next

The Badgers host Notre Dame on Friday and Saturday.

Pregame

The No. 7 University of Wisconsin men's hockey team doesn't have history on its side when it looks for a split of a series at No. 8 Michigan on Sunday (4 p.m., no TV, BTNPlus.com, 1310 AM).

The Badgers have won their last two games on Valentine's Day but are just 4-15-1 all-time on Feb. 14. It's the most losses on any day in team history.