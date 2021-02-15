 Skip to main content
Badgers 3, Wolverines 2: Three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey victory at Michigan
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Roman Ahcan's power-play goal in the second period broke a tie and sent the No. 7 University of Wisconsin men's hockey team to a 3-2 victory against No. 8 Michigan at Yost Ice Arena on Sunday for a series split.

Three stars

No. 3: Cameron Rowe made 24 saves for the Badgers 

No. 2: Ahcan's goal restored UW's lead. He also had an assist.

No. 1: Dylan Holloway had a goal, an assist and drew the penalty that led to Ahcan's power-play goal.

Up next

The Badgers host Notre Dame on Friday and Saturday.

Pregame

The No. 7 University of Wisconsin men's hockey team doesn't have history on its side when it looks for a split of a series at No. 8 Michigan on Sunday (4 p.m., no TV, BTNPlus.com, 1310 AM).

The Badgers have won their last two games on Valentine's Day but are just 4-15-1 all-time on Feb. 14. It's the most losses on any day in team history.

UW also last lost three straight and is 0-5-2 in its last seven games at Yost Ice Arena. In the Big Ten era, the Badgers are 2-11-4 at Michigan, which has won six straight against UW.

Both teams' goalie rotations continue Sunday: Cameron Rowe starts for the Badgers and Strauss Mann gets the call for the Wolverines.

Badgers (13-8, 11-5-0-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Linus Weissbach - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield

Roman Ahcan - Dylan Holloway - Brock Caufield

Dominick Mersch - Tarek Baker - Sam Stange

Jack Gorniak - Owen Lindmark - Mathieu de St. Phalle / Ryder Donovan

Defensemen

Tyler Inamoto - Ty Emberson

Josh Ess - Luke LaMaster

Jesper Peltonen - Anthony Kehrer

Goaltenders

Cameron Rowe

Robbie Beydoun

Scratches: F Jason Dhooghe, D Mike Vorlicky, D Shay Donovan, G Ben Garrity

Wolverines (11-6, 8-6-1-0 Big Ten)

Forwards

Eric Ciccolini - Johnny Beecher - Nick Granowicz

Michael Pastujov - Thomas Bordeleau - Brendan Brisson

Philippe LaPointe - Garrett Van Wyhe - Nolan Moyle

Kent Johnson - Matt Beniers - Luke Morgan

Jimmy Lambert

Defensemen

Cam York - Keaton Pehrson

Owen Power - Nick Blankenburg

Jacob Truscott - Jay Keranen

Goaltenders

Strauss Mann

Erik Portillo

Jack Leavy

Officials

Referees: Anthony Czech and Brian Aaron

Linesmen: Nicholas Bradshaw and Samuel Shikowsky

