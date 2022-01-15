Badgers 3, Spartans 2: Three stars and three key plays from the Wisconsin men's hockey victory against Michigan State

Brock Caufield and Mathieu De St. Phalle scored power-play goals in the third period as the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team turned a deficit into a 3-2 victory against Michigan State on Saturday at the Kohl Center.
They scored after Michigan State's Kyle Haskins was ejected for head contact during a hit on UW's Dominick Mersch.
The Badgers completed a sweep of a Big Ten series against the Spartans and move past them into fifth place.
Three stars
No. 3: Brock Caufield's power-play goal tied the game in the third period.
No. 2: Carson Bantle assisted on both power-play goals in the third period.
No. 1: De St. Phalle's third goal of the series clinched a sweep for the Badgers.
Three key plays
UW's Roman Ahcan was ejected 3:31 into the game for head contact on a hit against Michigan State's Jagger Joshua during a Badgers power play. UW killed 3:34 of the major power play, with Jared Moe making four saves.
Cole Krygier put home the rebound of an Erik Middendorf shot to give Michigan State a 2-1 lead with 4:39 left in the second period. It was the second time the Spartans scored within seconds of an offensive-zone faceoff win.
De St. Phalle put the Badgers ahead 3-2 in the third period on their second power-play goal of a major penalty on Michigan State's Haskins. He followed Caufield's game-tying one-timer with a shot from the high slot with 10:56 remaining.
Up next
The Badgers play Penn State in State College, Pennsylvania, at 6 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday.
Pregame
The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team looks for its first three-game unbeaten streak of the season when it plays Michigan State on Saturday at the Kohl Center (8:04 p.m., Bally Sports Wisconsin, BigTenPlus.com, 1310 AM). Here are five pregame notes and the lines.
Rewind: The Badgers won the first game of the series 5-2 on Friday. It was the largest scoring output of the season and the three goals UW scored in the first period was the first time it had more than one.
Reaching five: Friday's game ended a run of 27 games without the Badgers scoring at least five goals, dating to last season. That was the second-longest in the team's 59-year modern era, behind only a 29-game run that ended March 1, 2003, with a 9-5 victory against Michigan Tech in Ashwaubenon.
Trying for a sweep: The Badgers have won four straight home games against the Spartans and are 15-5 in their last 20 home games in the series between the teams. A UW victory would bring its fifth home sweep of Michigan State in nine seasons of Big Ten play.
In the standings: Michigan State has a one-point lead over UW for fifth place in the Big Ten, 14-13.
Power times two: UW scored twice on the power play on Friday. It was the third time this season the Badgers have scored multiple power-play goals in the same game, all of which have come in the last seven contests.
Badgers (7-13-3, 3-7-1-2 Big Ten)
Forwards
Jack Gorniak - Brock Caufield - Zach Urdahl
Carson Bantle - Tarek Baker - Mathieu De St. Phalle
Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Max Johnson
Caden Brown / Liam Malmquist - Ryder Donovan - Sam Stange
Defensemen
Jesper Peltonen - Josh Ess
Tyler Inamoto - Corson Ceulemans
Daniel Laatsch - Anthony Kehrer
Goaltenders
Jared Moe
Cameron Rowe
Ben Garrity
Scratches: F Brayden Morrison, F Owen Lindmark (injured), D Luke LaMaster, D Shay Donovan, D Mike Vorlicky (injured), D Jake Martin (ill).
Spartans (11-11-1, 4-8-1-0 Big Ten)
Forwards
Erik Middendorf - Jesse Tucker - Jeremy Davidson
Jagger Joshua - Kristof Papp - Josh Nodler
A.J. Hodges - Nicolas Müller - Tanner Kelly
Adam Goodsir - Mitchell Mattson - Kyle Haskins
Defensemen
Christian Krygier - Dennis Cesana
Cole Krygier - Nash Nienhuis
David Gucciardi - Aiden Gallacher
Powell Connor
Goaltenders
Pierce Charleson
Drew DeRidder
Jon Mor
Officials
Referees: Brian Aaron and Tony Czech.
Linesmen: Chad Roethlisberger and Johnathan Morrison.
