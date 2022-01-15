 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Badgers 3, Spartans 2: Three stars and three key plays from the Wisconsin men's hockey victory against Michigan State
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Brock Caufield and Mathieu De St. Phalle scored power-play goals in the third period as the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team turned a deficit into a 3-2 victory against Michigan State on Saturday at the Kohl Center.

They scored after Michigan State's Kyle Haskins was ejected for head contact during a hit on UW's Dominick Mersch.

The Badgers completed a sweep of a Big Ten series against the Spartans and move past them into fifth place.

Three stars

No. 3: Brock Caufield's power-play goal tied the game in the third period.

No. 2: Carson Bantle assisted on both power-play goals in the third period.

No. 1: De St. Phalle's third goal of the series clinched a sweep for the Badgers.

Three key plays

UW's Roman Ahcan was ejected 3:31 into the game for head contact on a hit against Michigan State's Jagger Joshua during a Badgers power play. UW killed 3:34 of the major power play, with Jared Moe making four saves.

Cole Krygier put home the rebound of an Erik Middendorf shot to give Michigan State a 2-1 lead with 4:39 left in the second period. It was the second time the Spartans scored within seconds of an offensive-zone faceoff win.

De St. Phalle put the Badgers ahead 3-2 in the third period on their second power-play goal of a major penalty on Michigan State's Haskins. He followed Caufield's game-tying one-timer with a shot from the high slot with 10:56 remaining.

Up next

The Badgers play Penn State in State College, Pennsylvania, at 6 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday.

Pregame

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team looks for its first three-game unbeaten streak of the season when it plays Michigan State on Saturday at the Kohl Center (8:04 p.m., Bally Sports Wisconsin, BigTenPlus.com, 1310 AM). Here are five pregame notes and the lines.

Rewind: The Badgers won the first game of the series 5-2 on Friday. It was the largest scoring output of the season and the three goals UW scored in the first period was the first time it had more than one.

Reaching five: Friday's game ended a run of 27 games without the Badgers scoring at least five goals, dating to last season. That was the second-longest in the team's 59-year modern era, behind only a 29-game run that ended March 1, 2003, with a 9-5 victory against Michigan Tech in Ashwaubenon.

Trying for a sweep: The Badgers have won four straight home games against the Spartans and are 15-5 in their last 20 home games in the series between the teams. A UW victory would bring its fifth home sweep of Michigan State in nine seasons of Big Ten play.

In the standings: Michigan State has a one-point lead over UW for fifth place in the Big Ten, 14-13.

Power times two: UW scored twice on the power play on Friday. It was the third time this season the Badgers have scored multiple power-play goals in the same game, all of which have come in the last seven contests.

Badgers (7-13-3, 3-7-1-2 Big Ten)

Forwards

Jack Gorniak - Brock Caufield - Zach Urdahl

Carson Bantle - Tarek Baker - Mathieu De St. Phalle

Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Max Johnson

Caden Brown / Liam Malmquist - Ryder Donovan - Sam Stange

Defensemen

Jesper Peltonen - Josh Ess

Tyler Inamoto - Corson Ceulemans

Daniel Laatsch - Anthony Kehrer

Goaltenders

Jared Moe

Cameron Rowe

Ben Garrity

Scratches: F Brayden Morrison, F Owen Lindmark (injured), D Luke LaMaster, D Shay Donovan, D Mike Vorlicky (injured), D Jake Martin (ill).

University of Wisconsin men's hockey coach Tony Granato meets with the media before the Badgers' series against Michigan State at the Kohl Center on Friday and Saturday.

Spartans (11-11-1, 4-8-1-0 Big Ten)

Forwards

Erik Middendorf - Jesse Tucker - Jeremy Davidson

Jagger Joshua - Kristof Papp - Josh Nodler

A.J. Hodges - Nicolas Müller - Tanner Kelly

Adam Goodsir - Mitchell Mattson - Kyle Haskins

Defensemen

Christian Krygier - Dennis Cesana

Cole Krygier - Nash Nienhuis

David Gucciardi - Aiden Gallacher

Powell Connor

Goaltenders

Pierce Charleson

Drew DeRidder

Jon Mor

Officials

Referees: Brian Aaron and Tony Czech.

Linesmen: Chad Roethlisberger and Johnathan Morrison.

Politics