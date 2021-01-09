Badgers 3, Gophers 1: Three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey victory against No. 1 Minnesota

Robbie Beydoun made 35 saves as the No. 12 University of Wisconsin men's hockey team handed No. 1 Minnesota its first loss of the season, 3-1 on Saturday at LaBahn Arena. Linus Weissbach, Tarek Baker and Owen Lindmark scored for the Badgers, who defeated the Golden Gophers for a third straight time when Minnesota is ranked No. 1.

Three stars

No. 3: Weissbach got the scoring started not long after he hit the post.

No. 2: Baker had a third-period goal and set up Weissbach's score.

No. 1: Beydoun made several big saves for the Badgers.

Up next

The Badgers and the Gophers close the series at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Pregame

The first University of Wisconsin men's hockey game of 2021 is a big one: No. 1 Minnesota comes to LaBahn Arena with a 10-0 record to face the 12th-ranked Badgers.

The Gophers have already played since the holiday break, winning home games against Arizona State on Sunday and Monday. UW's last game was Dec. 4.