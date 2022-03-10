Badgers 3, Golden Knights 1: Three stars and three key plays from the Wisconsin women's hockey NCAA tournament victory

BOSTON — Maddi Wheeler's goal late in the first period was enough for the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team to overcome a timid start to the NCAA tournament regional semifinals and gain a 3-1 victory against Clarkson on Thursday.

Kennedy Blair made 30 saves for the Badgers, losing a shutout with 2:01 remaining on a Nicole Gosling rebound goal. Delaney Drake scored into an empty net with 18.1 seconds left.

Daryl Watts scored a power-play goal in the second period for the Badgers.

Three stars

No. 3: Watts' 28th goal of the season provided some breathing room in the second period.

No. 2: Blair was active early and didn't give Clarkson much in the way of rebounds.

No. 1: Wheeler put the Badgers in front and had a few other chances.

Three key plays

Wheeler put the Badgers ahead 1-0 with 2:10 left in the first period after making a nice move to the net up the right wing. She got around Clarkson's Gabrielle David and found room between goalie Amanda Zeglen's left leg and the right post to sneak the puck through.

Watts' team-high 28th goal of the season doubled UW's lead midway through the second period but a great power-play setup by Nicole LaMantia made it happen. The Badgers had different personnel on the power play because Casey O'Brien and Makenna Webster were in the penalty box for coincidental penalties with two Clarkson players. LaMantia, from the left point, spotted a seam in the Knights penalty killers and threaded a pass diagonally through it to Watts at right post.

Blair made four saves during a 1:12 stretch of a Clarkson 5-on-3 in the third period after penalties to UW's O'Brien and Wheeler.

Up next

The Badgers play Northeastern, the No. 3 overall seed, in a regional final at noon Saturday at Matthews Arena.

Pregame

There's no more margin for error for the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team as it plays Clarkson in an NCAA tournament regional semifinal game at Matthews Arena on Thursday (6:05 p.m., no TV, Sports Live web stream, 100.9 FM).

Here are five pregame notes and the lines:

First visit: This is the Badgers' first trip to Matthews Arena, which opened in 1910 as Boston Arena and was the first home of the Boston Bruins. It was the site of UW's Brittany Ammerman winning the Hockey Humanitarian Award in 2015. The Badgers are 8-0 all-time in Massachusetts, 6-0 in Boston or its suburbs.

Shutout watch: The previous two meetings between UW and Clarkson in the NCAA tournament have ended with a shutout. The Golden Knights won 3-0 in the 2017 championship game and the Badgers won 5-0 in the 2019 semifinals.

Unbeaten: UW is 5-0 all-time on March 10, with the most famous result a 1-0, four-overtime victory against Harvard in 2017. Jinelle Zaugg scored that goal 15 years ago to the day.

Trying to avoid 5: Clarkson has never lost five straight games in its 19-year program history. The Knights have lost four in a row entering Thursday's game.

At stake: The winner plays No. 3 overall seed Northeastern at noon Saturday at Matthews Arena. Thursday's other regional semifinals have Quinnipiac playing Syracuse at Ohio State and Minnesota Duluth playing Harvard at Minnesota.

Badgers (25-7-4)

Forwards

Daryl Watts - Casey O'Brien - Makenna Webster

Maddi Wheeler - Brette Pettet - Sophie Shirley

Caitlin Schneider - Delaney Drake - Maddie Posick

Sarah Wozniewicz - Grace Shirley

Defenders

Grace Bowlby - Katie Kotlowski

Nicole LaMantia - Chayla Edwards

Sophie Helgeson - Mayson Toft

Goaltenders

Kennedy Blair

Cami Kronish

Jane Gervais

Golden Knights (22-11-3)

Forwards

Brooke McQuigge - Caitrin Lonergan - Gabrielle David

Jenna Goodwin - Kristina Schuler - Laurence Frenette

Baylee Kirwan - Florence Lessard - Anne Cherkowski

Gretchen Branton - Miranda Gaudet - Morgan Helgeson

Defenders

Nicole Gosling - Haley Winn

Olivia Hanson - Stephanie Markowski

Emily Wisnewski - Kirstyn McQuigge

Andie Proulx

Goaltenders

Amanda Zeglen

Alexa Madrid

Officials

Referees: Chelsea Rapin and Kelly Cooke.

Linesmen: Evan Cooke and Steven Saul.

