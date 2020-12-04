Badgers 3, Buckeyes 1: Three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey victory at Ohio State

Cameron Rowe made 17 of his 40 saves in the third period of his first start for the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team, which earned a series split with a 3-1 victory at No. 13 Ohio State on Friday.

Three stars

No. 3: Jack Gorniak scored a power-play goal and added two assists for the Badgers.

No. 2: Cole Caufield recorded his fourth career three-point game in his last appearance with UW before he goes to the World Junior Championship camp.

No. 1: Rowe was big in a five-minute penalty kill, part of a strong effort throughout.

Up next

The Badgers play at Michigan State on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Pregame

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will play with right wing Cole Caufield for the final time in 2020 on Friday when they close a Big Ten series at Ohio State (4:30 p.m., ESPNU, WatchESPN.com, 1070 AM).

Caufield and Badgers equipment manager Nate LaPoint will join the USA Hockey World Junior Championship camp in Plymouth, Michigan, on Sunday and will miss the second half of this road trip at Michigan State on Tuesday and Wednesday.