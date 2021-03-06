 Skip to main content
Badgers 2, Spartans 1: Three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey victory at Michigan State
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Cole Caufield scored twice and Cameron Rowe made 40 saves as the fifth-ranked University of Wisconsin men's hockey team clinched the Big Ten regular-season championship with a 2-1 victory against Michigan State on Saturday at Yost Ice Arena.

Three stars

No. 3: Pierce Charleson made 47 saves for the Spartans.

No. 2: Rowe had a few testers among the third-period shots he faced.

No. 1: Caufield scored Nos. 24 and 25 in a critical situation.

Up next

The Badgers earned the quarterfinal bye in the Big Ten tournament and will play a semifinal game at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, March 15 in South Bend, Indiana.

Pregame

It's simple for the fifth-ranked University of Wisconsin men's hockey team in the last game of the regular season: Defeat Michigan State (1:30 p.m., BTN, FoxSports.com, 1310 AM) and the Badgers are Big Ten champions.

UW has won only three regular-season championships, all in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association, in 1977, 1990 and 2000. It can be the first NCAA men's hockey team in 26 years to take first place in a conference a year after finishing alone in last.

The Badgers, unbeaten in six games (5-0-1), have outscored the Spartans 14-1 in three victories this season.

It'll be the same lineup for UW as in Friday's 4-0 victory except for Cameron Rowe getting the start in goal.

Badgers (18-8-1, 16-6-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Linus Weissbach - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield

Roman Ahcan - Dylan Holloway - Brock Caufield

Dominick Mersch - Tarek Baker - Sam Stange

Jason Dhooghe / Jack Gorniak - Ryder Donovan - Mathieu de St. Phalle

Defensemen

Josh Ess - Ty Emberson

Jesper Peltonen - Anthony Kehrer

Shay Donovan - Luke LaMaster

Goaltenders

Cameron Rowe

Robbie Beydoun

Scratches: F Owen Lindmark, D Tyler Inamoto, D Mike Vorlicky, G Ben Garrity

Spartans (7-16-2, 5-15-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Charlie Combs - Tommy Apap - Mitchell Lewandowski

A.J. Hodges - Nicolas Müller - Brody Stevens

Jagger Joshua - Kristof Papp - Josh Nodler

Adam Goodsir - Gianluca Esteves - Kyle Haskins

Mitchell Mattson

Defensemen

Nash Nienhuis - Dennis Cesana

Christian Krygier - Tommy Miller

Cole Krygier - Aiden Gallacher

Goaltenders

Pierce Charleson

Drew DeRidder

Officials

Referees: Brian Aaron and Jon Sitarski

Linesmen: Christopher Libett and Nick Bet

