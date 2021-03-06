Badgers 2, Spartans 1: Three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey victory at Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Cole Caufield scored twice and Cameron Rowe made 40 saves as the fifth-ranked University of Wisconsin men's hockey team clinched the Big Ten regular-season championship with a 2-1 victory against Michigan State on Saturday at Yost Ice Arena.

Three stars

No. 3: Pierce Charleson made 47 saves for the Spartans.

No. 2: Rowe had a few testers among the third-period shots he faced.

No. 1: Caufield scored Nos. 24 and 25 in a critical situation.

Up next

The Badgers earned the quarterfinal bye in the Big Ten tournament and will play a semifinal game at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, March 15 in South Bend, Indiana.

