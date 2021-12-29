 Skip to main content
Badgers 2, Friars 2: Three stars and three key plays from the Wisconsin men's hockey shootout victory in the Holiday Face-Off championship game
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

MILWAUKEE — Zach Urdahl scored in the sixth round of a shootout to give the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team the championship of the inaugural Holiday Face-Off after a 2-2 tie with Providence on Wednesday at Fiserv Forum.

Corson Ceulemans and Mathieu De St. Phalle scored in the third period as the Badgers rallied from a 2-0 deficit.

Three stars

No. 3: Jared Moe stopped the last five shots he faced in the shootout.

No. 2: Jaxson Stauber made 38 saves for the Friars.

No. 1: Urdahl, who scored his first collegiate goal Tuesday, made the Badgers champions.

Three key plays

Matt Koopman put the Friars ahead 12:06 into the second period after Badgers goalie Jared Moe lost his stick. Koopman got two chances to knock the puck in and buried the second past where Moe's stick would have been.

Corson Ceulemans fired off the right boards and the puck hit Providence's Chase Yoder and banked in to cut UW's deficit to 2-1 in the third period.

Providence goalie Jaxson Stauber stopped Ceulemans on a nice move to the net from the left side during the 3-on-3 overtime period.

Up next

The Badgers resume Big Ten play with a home series against No. 17 Ohio State on Jan. 7 and 8.

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team has its morning skate before Tuesday night's Holiday Face-Off game against Yale at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Pregame

The inaugural Holiday Face-Off championship game against No. 16 Providence on Wednesday (7:30 p.m., Bally Sports Wisconsin, BTNPlus.com, 1070 AM) gives the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team a chance to take home a trophy amid a so-far-dour season.

To do so, the Badgers will have to do something they've pulled off only twice in eight tries this season: defeat a ranked opponent. Wednesday's game is the first time in eight contests that UW's foe has been in the USCHO top 20.

The Badgers are 10-3 all-time against Providence, with seven of the games part of the interlocking schedule between the Western Collegiate Hockey Association and Hockey East from 1984 to 1989. UW has won all four games against the Friars in tournament play: the 1966 Brown tournament, the 1983 NCAA semifinal, the 2001 NCAA first round and the 2006 Badger Hockey Showdown third-place game.

There are some connections between the Badgers and the Friars to note:

• Jared Moe of UW and Jaxson Stauber of Providence were part of a goalie rotation in high school at Holy Family in Minnesota.

• Badgers coach Tony Granato had Ron Rolston, the Friars associate head coach who's in charge while head coach Nate Leaman is with the U.S. World Junior team, on his staff for the 2018 U.S. Olympic team. Yale's Keith Allain, who was on the other bench for Tuesday's 3-2 UW overtime victory, also was part of the 2018 staff.

• Friars defenseman Davis Bunz is the brother of former Badgers defenseman Jake Bunz.

Roman Ahcan is back from suspension and is listed as the third-line left wing, replacing Brayden Morrison in the 13-player forward lineup.

Adam Pitters' lacrosse-style goal from behind the net in the second period was the winner as Bowling Green defeated Yale 2-1 in the third-place game. Christian Stoever made 34 saves for the Falcons (9-8-3) against the Bulldogs (3-9).

Badgers (6-12-1)

Forwards

Jack Gorniak - Brock Caufield - Sam Stange

Carson Bantle - Tarek Baker - Mathieu De St. Phalle

Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Max Johnson

Caden Brown - Ryder Donovan - Zach Urdahl / Liam Malmquist

Defensemen

Josh Ess - Jesper Peltonen

Daniel Laatsch - Anthony Kehrer

Tyler Inamoto - Corson Ceulemans

Goaltenders

Jared Moe

Cameron Rowe

Ben Garrity

Scratches: F Brayden Morrison, F Owen Lindmark (injured), D Luke LaMaster, D Shay Donovan, D Mike Vorlicky (injured), D Jake Martin (ill).

Friars (15-7)

Forwards

Jamie Engelbert - Parker Ford - Patrick Moynihan

Nick Poisson - Kohen Olischefski - Cody Monds

Matt Koopman - Chase Yoder - Riley Duran

Michael Citara - Craig Needham - Alex Esposito

Defensemen

Mike Callahan - Guillaume Richard

Cam McDonald - Max Crozier

Ben Mirageas - Davis Bunz

Uula Ruikka

Goaltenders

Jaxson Stauber

Austin Cain

Jimmy Scannell

Officials

Referees: Colin Kronforst and Barry Pochmara.

Linesmen: Bill Hancock and Dan Cohen.

Fave 5: Todd D. Milewski picks his favorite stories of 2021

A year of major changes and obstacles overcome just to get games on the schedule made it tough to pick, but these are Todd D. Milewski's five favorite stories from 2021.

