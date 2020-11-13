Badgers 2, Fighting Irish 0: Three stars from Wisconsin's men's hockey victory at No. 20 Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Linus Weissbach scored and added an assist, and Robbie Beydoun made 25 saves in his University of Wisconsin debut as the Badgers opened the 2020-21 season with a 2-0 victory against No. 20 Notre Dame.

Three stars

No. 3: Dylan Holloway scored a power-play goal in the second period.

No. 2: Playing only his second game in the last 365 days, Beydoun held up to Notre Dame's late charge.

No. 1: Weissbach recorded his first multi-goal game in his last 24 outings.

Up next

The Badgers and the Fighting Irish finish the series at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Pregame

After a 250-day offseason, the longest since 1969, the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team opens the 2020-21 season against No. 20 Notre Dame on Friday (6 p.m., NBCSN, NBCSports.com, 1310 AM).

The reason for the delayed start is the reason why things are so different for the opener. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the schedule, how teams travel and how many people can watch in person. Notre Dame is admitting some family members but the general public won't be allowed in.