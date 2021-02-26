Badgers 2, Buckeyes 1, OT: Three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey victory against Ohio State

Dylan Holloway scored his second power-play goal of the game in overtime to give the No. 5 University of Wisconsin men's hockey team a 2-1 victory against Ohio State on Friday at LaBahn Arena.

Three stars

No. 3: Tommy Nappier made 36 saves for the Buckeyes.

No. 2: Robbie Beydoun stopped 30 shots for UW.

No. 1: Holloway reached 10 goals for the season with a pair on Friday.

Up next

The Badgers and the Buckeyes close the series at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Pregame

The penultimate home game of the 2020-21 season has the fifth-ranked University of Wisconsin men's hockey team playing Ohio State on Friday at LaBahn Arena (7 p.m., FSW, FoxSportsGo.com, BTNPlus.com, 1310 AM).

Over the last four seasons, the Badgers have had the hardest time defeating Ohio State among Big Ten opponents. UW is just 4-11-1 and has been outscored 55-30.