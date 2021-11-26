 Skip to main content
Badgers 1, Golden Knights 1: Three stars and three key plays from the Wisconsin men's hockey tie with Clarkson
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Badgers 1, Golden Knights 1: Three stars and three key plays from the Wisconsin men's hockey tie with Clarkson

Tarek Baker's goal with 3:32 remaining gave the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team a 1-1 tie with Clarkson on Friday at the Kohl Center.

Neither team scored in a five-minute overtime and because it was a non-conference game, no shootout was contested.

Nick Campoli put Clarkson ahead midway through the third period.

Three stars

No. 3: Jared Moe had a few stellar stops among his 24 for the Badgers.

No. 2: Ethan Haider made 33 saves for Clarkson.

No. 1: Baker's late goal helped UW avoid a sixth straight loss.

Three key plays

Haider made a nice save on UW's Brock Caufield from the slot with five minutes left in the first period. Caufield had a lot of room around him to shoot but the goalie denied the shot with his left pad.

Moe was in the middle of a side-to-side move but he still was able to turn away Chris Klack's tap of a Noah Beck shot that got blocked toward the left of the net. That kept the game 0-0 with less than eight minutes to play in the second period.

Baker won a faceoff and then finished off a rebound of shots by Daniel Laatsch and then Ryder Donovan to tie the game.

Up next

The Badgers and the Golden Knights close the non-conference series at 6 p.m. Saturday. The game will be on Bally Sports Wisconsin.

University of Wisconsin men's hockey coach Tony Granato says mistakes cost the Badgers games at Michigan State. UW hosts Clarkson in non-conference games on Friday and Saturday.

Pregame

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will try to break a five-game losing streak without one of its top defensemen when it plays Clarkson on Friday at the Kohl Center (7:04 p.m., Bally Sports Wisconsin Plus, BigTenPlus.com, 1310 AM).

Corson Ceulemans came down with an illness late in the week and is out for the series opener. The Badgers are down to six available defensemen — Jake Martin and Shay Donovan also are out ill and Mike Vorlicky is injured.

Ceulemans' absence will force chances to the Badgers' top power-play unit, which has struggled through the season but has improved recently.

UW has lost six in a row only once in the last seven seasons — the final six games of the 2017-18 campaign.

Badgers (4-10)

Forwards

Jack Gorniak - Brock Caufield - Sam Stange

Carson Bantle - Tarek Baker - Ryder Donovan

Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Mathieu De St. Phalle

Caden Brown / Zach Urdahl - Owen Lindmark - Liam Malmquist

Defensemen

Jesper Peltonen - Anthony Kehrer

Josh Ess - Tyler Inamoto

Daniel Laatsch - Luke LaMaster

Goaltenders

Jared Moe

Cameron Rowe

Ben Garrity

Scratches: F Max Johnson, F Brayden Morrison, D Corson Ceulemans (ill), D Jake Martin (ill), D Mike Vorlicky (injured), D Shay Donovan (ill).

Golden Knights (7-4-2)

Forwards

Chris Klack - Zach Tsekos - Jack Jacome

Ayrton Martino - Ryan Richardson - Anthony Romano

Alex Campbell - Mathieu Gosselin - Luke Santerno

Nick Campoli - Luke Mobley - George Grannis

Defensemen

Lukas Kaelble - Michael Underwood

Jordan Power - Dustyn McFaul

Noah Beck - Brian Hurley

Tommy Pasanen

Goaltenders

Ethan Haider

Jacob Mucitelli

Brady Parker

Officials

Referees: Jonathan Sitarski and Kevin Corbett.

Linesmen: Bill Hancock and Jonathan Sladek.

