Badgers 1, Black Knights 0: Quick wrapup and three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey victory against Army

Tarek Baker's short-handed goal with 3 minutes remaining broke a tie, and Jared Moe made 19 saves in a 1-0 victory against Army at the Kohl Center on Friday.
The Badgers completed a sweep of the Black Knights by getting Baker's breakaway goal.
No. 3: Gavin Abric, a Hayward native, made 27 saves for Army.
No. 2: Moe had to be quick in the third period.
No. 1: Baker appeared dead tired after more than a minute on the ice during a penalty kill but scored on a breakaway.
The Badgers play at St. Cloud State on Friday and Saturday.
Another defensive injury will test the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team as it goes for a sweep of Army on Friday at the Kohl Center (7:04 p.m., BSW+, BigTenPlus.com, 1310 AM).
Tyler Inamoto is out with a lower-body injury. The fifth-year defenseman didn't play in the third period of Thursday's 4-1 Badgers victory. Josh Ess takes his spot next to Corson Ceulemans as UW, already without defenseman Mike Vorlicky because of a lower-body injury, plays with six defensemen for the first time this season.
The Badgers will try to dominate the faceoff circle for a second straight game. They won 67% of faceoffs on Thursday, the most since they won 69% in a 4-0 victory against Northern Michigan on Oct. 21, 2017, in Ashwaubenon.
UW used that advantage Thursday to control the puck more and limit the amount of time it spent in its defensive zone.
