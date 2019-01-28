The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team got out of Minneapolis with a split last weekend because its penalty kill got to the finish line on two important penalty kills in the third period on Saturday.
What happened before that was as ugly as it gets for a penalty killing unit.
Minnesota scored on six of its first seven power plays in the series, sending the Badgers to the bottom of the nation in defending against man advantages and establishing a few worsts for the last 20 seasons.
Among them:
• UW opponents have scored on 64 percent of power-play tries over the last four games and 46 percent in the last six.
• The Badgers allowed three power-play goals in consecutive games.
• Opponents were 50 percent or better with the man advantage in four consecutive games.
None of those has an equal with the Badgers since the 1999-2000 season, making this one of the most wretched stretches of penalty killing, statistically, in program history.
In six games since returning from the semester break, the Badgers have killed only 12 of 22 opponent power-play chances, a 55 percent efficiency rate that's the worst in the country in that time. That dropoff sunk the Badgers to 71 percent for the season, which would stand as the team's lowest since 1995-96.
On Saturday, Minnesota had a variety of tactics work in the first two periods before it failed to cash in late in the game. Getting set up quickly, the Gophers used a screen in front for the first goal and good passing to get the puck through defensive sticks to players in high-percentage scoring range on the last two.
"You give them that many power-play chances, you put yourself in trouble," Badgers coach Tony Granato said. "And we did."
What changed in the third period? For starters, UW won all three faceoffs over the four minutes it was short-handed, keeping the puck off the Gophers' sticks for a few extra seconds each time.
During the first penalty, the Badgers forced Minnesota to dump the puck into the zone from the blue line, and UW killers were able to send it back to the other end of the rink.
Goaltender Daniel Lebedeff, helped by two Peter Tischke blocks on the first penalty kill, made an important save on Blake McLaughlin from the slot on the second to preserve a 4-3 lead.
Those changes in fortune helped seal a victory, but the penalty kill has a hand in UW being just 1-4-1 in 2019. The only team that has allowed more power-play goals than the Badgers in January is Michigan State, which hosts UW on Friday and Saturday.
Frederic gets call
Trent Frederic is due to become the 84th former Badgers player to appear in an NHL game after the center got called up by the Boston Bruins on Monday.
Frederic, a Bruins first-round draft pick in 2016, could make his big-league debut Tuesday when Boston hosts Winnipeg in its first game back from the All-Star break. He centered a line with David Backes in Monday's practice; Frederic once said he used the former Minnesota State standout as a role model while he was growing up in St. Louis.
In 37 games for Providence in the American Hockey League this season, Frederic had 10 goals and seven assists. He scored 32 goals in 66 games over two seasons for the Badgers before signing a pro deal last March.
Frederic's former UW linemate, Luke Kunin, was the last Badgers player to make an NHL debut when he did so for the Minnesota Wild last season.
Recruits get USHL goals
Eau Claire North teammates and Badgers recruits Zach Urdahl and Sam Stange took advantage of a weekend off from the high school season to get in two games each in the United States Hockey League.
Urdahl scored twice for Lincoln last Friday at Green Bay, and Stange had a goal and an assist the same night for Sioux City at Madison.
Loose pucks
Lebedeff played last weekend's games with a clear protector attached to the bottom of his goalie mask after he needed eight stitches to close a cut on his neck suffered against Notre Dame on Jan. 18. ... Right wing Sean Dhooghe was minus-6 last Friday, the worst single-game rating for a UW player in at least the last 13 seasons.