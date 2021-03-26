 Skip to main content
Avoiding another nervous start critical for Badgers men's hockey against Bemidji State
UW MEN’S HOCKEY | NCAA TOURNAMENT

Forward Tarek Baker, left, took some motivation out of the loss to Big Ten tournament final loss to Minnesota: "Losing that Big Ten championship stung but at least now we've got that feeling of what happens when we lose a big game like that. We've been preparing all week harder than we've prepared all season to not have that feeling again."

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Tyler Inamoto claims everyone who has dreamed of playing college hockey has included somewhere in those thoughts what the University of Wisconsin will do Friday.

A regional first-round game against Bemidji State at Webster Bank Arena will be the first experience on the ice in an NCAA tournament for most of the Badgers players.

It would be unusual for there not to be some nerves as they skate onto that stage, but UW can’t afford to let that push it off its game again.

“It’s just finding a way to get comfortable right off the bat, whether it’s blocking a shot, making a hit, making a good pass or scoring a goal,” said Inamoto, a defenseman. “It’s just finding the little things to feel comfortable with your game. We’re a confident group and we’re ready to go. I don’t think we’re going to have any problems with having nerves at the start.”

The Badgers’ performances in parts of two of their last three games entering the national tournament were cause for question on how they’ll respond to the new, intense setting.

They appeared tight and stressed for most of the first two periods against Michigan State on March 6, a game that carried the Big Ten regular-season championship as the prize for a victory.

They were out of sorts and lacked intensity in a woeful second period during the Big Ten tournament championship game against Minnesota on March 16.

The Badgers can show 10 days later they’re the calm, loose team that appeared so often during the regular season.

“It can be pretty easy to try to do too much because you think you have to elevate your game,” goaltender Robbie Beydoun said. “But we’re here for a reason. We put together a great resume this season to earn the 1 seed and we’re a 1 seed for a reason. It’s because of everything we’ve done all year.”

One way to avoid letting nerves take over in a big game, right wing Cole Caufield said, is to work on staying calm before the heavy situation even arises.

“In big games some people back down, some people get nervous,” Caufield said. “For me, it’s just another opportunity.”

UW was dealt a good hand in being placed as the No. 1 seed in the Bridgeport regional, which plays the first game of the tournament. That means less time waiting around to get things going.

The Badgers were part of the first Division I men’s hockey game of the season Nov. 13; now they get to start the NCAA tournament.

“We’d much rather play that game than have to wait around,” UW coach Tony Granato said. “For the Big Ten tournament, even waiting around just an extra day was hard for our guys. We want to play.”

The higher seed has won the opening game of the past five tournaments. The lower seed won six out of seven times in the first game from 2007 to 2013, handing losses to regional No. 1 seeds Clarkson (2007), Michigan (2009), Denver (2010) and Minnesota (2013) in that stretch.

At least one of the regional No. 1 seeds has lost in the first round for the past 14 tournaments.

Granato said he didn’t want to put too much into the particulars of losing to Minnesota in the Big Ten Championship Game in the immediate aftermath. He reiterated Thursday he didn’t have concerns about how jitters might impact his team.

But the result against the Gophers and the careless play that led to it put the Badgers on notice for the past week and a half that any negative momentum has to be cut off quickly.

“It was some guys’ first times playing in a big game like that,” center Tarek Baker said. “We’ve put ourselves in situations where we’ve won big games and now we’ve lost a big game. Losing that Big Ten championship stung, but at least now we’ve got that feeling of what happens when we lose a big game like that. We’ve been preparing all week harder than we’ve prepared all season to not have that feeling again.”

Center Ty Pelton-Byce played in the NCAA tournament with Harvard as a freshman in 2017. Beydoun was a backup goalie in his first year with Michigan Tech in 2018. Other than that, the NCAA tournament is new to Badgers players.

One of the hallmarks of the team going 15-4-1 since the start of January was a resilient nature both within games and after losses. UW followed the three previous losses and a tie with a victory in its next game.

A third-period turnaround earlier this month wasn’t enough to overtake Minnesota but was cited by players as a sign that bouncing back is part of the team’s DNA this season.

“I think it’s just going to be second nature to us,” goaltender Cameron Rowe said. “We’re just going out there and doing our job again like we’ve been doing all year long.”

tyler inamoto mug 3-25

Inamoto
