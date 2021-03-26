Avoiding another nervous start critical for Badgers men's hockey against Bemidji State

The higher seed has won the opening game of the past five tournaments. The lower seed won six out of seven times in the first game from 2007 to 2013, handing losses to regional No. 1 seeds Clarkson (2007), Michigan (2009), Denver (2010) and Minnesota (2013) in that stretch.

At least one of the regional No. 1 seeds has lost in the first round for the past 14 tournaments.

Granato said he didn’t want to put too much into the particulars of losing to Minnesota in the Big Ten Championship Game in the immediate aftermath. He reiterated Thursday he didn’t have concerns about how jitters might impact his team.

But the result against the Gophers and the careless play that led to it put the Badgers on notice for the past week and a half that any negative momentum has to be cut off quickly.

“It was some guys’ first times playing in a big game like that,” center Tarek Baker said. “We’ve put ourselves in situations where we’ve won big games and now we’ve lost a big game. Losing that Big Ten championship stung, but at least now we’ve got that feeling of what happens when we lose a big game like that. We’ve been preparing all week harder than we’ve prepared all season to not have that feeling again.”