Avoiding another nervous start critical for Badgers against Bemidji State

They were out of sorts and lacked intensity in a woeful second period during the Big Ten tournament championship game against Minnesota on March 16.

The Badgers can show 10 days later they're the calm, loose team that appeared so often during the regular season.

"It can be pretty easy to try to do too much because you think you have to elevate your game," goaltender Robbie Beydoun said. "But we're here for a reason. We put together a great resume this season to earn the 1 seed and we're a 1 seed for a reason. It's because of everything we've done all year."

One way to avoid letting nerves take over in a big game, right wing Cole Caufield said, is to work on staying calm before the heavy situation even arises.

"In big games some people back down, some people get nervous," Caufield said. "For me, it's just another opportunity."

UW was dealt a good hand in being placed as the No. 1 seed in the Bridgeport regional, which plays the first game of the tournament. That means less time waiting around to get things going.

The Badgers were part of the first Division I men's hockey game of the season Nov. 13; now they get to start the NCAA tournament.