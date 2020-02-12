At Wisconsin Badgers' legacy-filled positions, Kristen Campbell, Abby Roque climb the rankings

In three seasons, Campbell has at least put herself in discussion to be included with Vetter, Rigsby and Ann-Renée Desbiens as the program's goaltending greats.

"Coming into this program, it was like, 'wow, look at the goalies that have come through Wisconsin women's hockey,'" Campbell said. "It was inspiring and motivating. I want to leave my own legacy here and be able to follow in their footsteps."

After she became the eighth Badgers player to record 100 career assists on Nov. 22 against St. Cloud State, Roque heard someone call her a franchise player. She didn't see it that way.

"No, I'm just another player," she said.

That's when Roque's place among the program's best entered the conversation via the all-time stats. Entering the final two weeks of the regular season, she's at 112 career assists and 163 points.

Roque is seven away from ending up fourth on the assists list, behind Bauer, Duggan and Decker, all of whom would be considered franchise players.

"You get a compliment like that and some other things, and it's nice to hear, I guess," Roque said. "But at the same time, I wouldn't even think about that. I'm just doing my job, like everybody else."

