Four University of Wisconsin men's hockey recruits were among North American skaters ranked Monday as prospects for the 2019 NHL draft, including two in the top 15.
Center Alex Turcotte was fifth on NHL Central Scouting's midterm rankings of draft-eligible forwards and defensemen playing in North American leagues. Right wing Cole Caufield was 15th.
Both Turcotte and Caufield play for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, as does center Owen Lindmark, who was ranked 65th.
Turcotte, Caufield and Lindmark all played against the Badgers in an exhibition game at the Kohl Center on Jan. 12. Caufield scored twice and Turcotte once in the Under-18 Team's 6-2 victory.
All three have signed to join the Badgers next season along with forward Dylan Holloway and defenseman Mike Vorlicky.
Right wing Sam Stange of Eau Claire North was 137th of 221 players included on the North American skaters list.
Stange has 23 goals and 48 points in 18 games this season for the Huskies.
The 2019 NHL draft is June 21-22 in Vancouver.