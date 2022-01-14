At 37, former Badger Joe Pavelski on pace for the best season of his NHL career

But this season could still be the best season of his career.

Pavelski is on pace for 87 points, which would be a new career-high. He's on pace for 50 assists, which would also be a career-high. Should he score 37 goals this season, it would be the first time since 2015-16, when he was 31 years old.

On Wednesday, he became the 13th player in NHL history aged 37 or older to post a five-point night. He became the first player in 51 years whose first five-point night in the NHL came at 37 years old. His last five-point night came as a Badger in 2006 at Colorado College.

"[Wednesday], just everything clicked," Hintz said. "He was around the net a lot. I think he deserved that [Wednesday]."

While Hintz's speed is more exciting, and Robertson's undeniable impact and potential are promising, Pavelski is nonetheless a key cog on one of the league's best lines. Since the line was first assembled on March 25 last season, Robertson ranks second in the league in 5-on-5 points (behind only Connor McDavid), Pavelski is 11th and Hintz is 46th.