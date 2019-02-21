STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — As the second half of the season has turned into a compilation of tribulations for the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team, there has been one consistent thorn in the side.
Special teams, identified by coach Tony Granato as a likely deciding factor for the rest of the season when his team returned to work in January, has been a major negative for the Badgers.
Over the last 10 games, UW has allowed 14 more goals on uneven manpower situations than it has scored, a costly element in a stretch that has left the Badgers in last place in the Big Ten Conference.
In eight of those 10 games, UW has been a net negative in special teams scoring, with one plus and one even. It's 2-6-2 in that stretch of league games.
On paper, another tough matchup presents itself on Friday and Saturday at No. 19 Penn State. The Nittany Lions have a hot power play, scoring on 46 percent of their chances over the last two weeks.
After an improved two-game stretch, the Badgers' penalty kill allowed three power-play goals in its last outing — the fourth time this season it has conceded at least that many.
On the flip side, UW could take advantage of a Penn State penalty kill that has struggled almost as much as the Badgers' in 2019. But the power play has converted only one time in 31 chances in its last nine games.
Thirty games into a 34-game schedule, a team's characteristics are pretty well locked in, so it'll be difficult for the Badgers to make a major change in special teams results.
"If you look at the personnel we have here, it's a lot of young guys," said freshman defenseman Ty Emberson. "A lot of young guys stepping into roles that maybe they haven't played in the past, and I think we're just trying to figure out. It's a learning process. But I think if we keep at it, we'll turn it around."
Since Jan. 1, the Badgers are 53rd of 60 teams nationally with a 12.5 percent success rate on power plays and last in penalty killing at 68 percent.
For the season, UW is 7-4-3 when it's a net plus or even in scoring in special teams situations. It's 3-11-2 when in a deficit.
UW has allowed at least two power-play goals in 10 games, one off the program high for the last 20 years. It's 3-7 in those contests. The average of 1.17 power-play goals allowed per game is the team's highest since 1995-96 (1.6).
There have been mental errors like all four penalty killers being drawn to the boards, leaving an opponent free in front of the net when the puck moves into the open. There have been positional shortfalls, gaps in coverage just large enough to get a pass through the middle for a quality chance with UW's goaltender out of position.
But to Granato, the critical piece missing on the penalty killing side has been in learning.
"The most important part, and I don't know if we've been able to grasp it, is when bad things happen and they do score, it's being able to adjust so the next time you're in that same position you act a little bit differently to prevent that chance from occurring," Granato said. "And we haven't matured fast enough or progressed as fast as I thought we would in those areas."
The Badgers' power play scored in six straight games before entering a deep freeze starting a month ago. After going 2-for-3 against Notre Dame on Jan. 18, UW was 13th in the country at 21.4 percent.
It has since fallen 25 spots and nearly 5 percentage points.
"Even though we're getting good looks, it's got to go in the back of the net at some point," sophomore center Tarek Baker said. "Momentum can only get you so far."
The Badgers' primary shooter on power plays, defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk, has seen his percentage of attempts blocked rise over the last stretch of games, to 43 percent for the season. Kalynuk plays at the top of the zone as a puck distributor, so his shots often have a few sets of legs to get through.
Granato noticed that happening to his power play and wants to see his penalty killing forwards do the same.
"They make sure they get big," he said of opponents. "They make sure they prevent those guys from shooting. That's got to be more of our mentality as forwards, preventing some of their big shooters to have opportunities to get the puck to the net."
The mentality the Badgers carry into special teams situations can be the biggest hurdle. Going long stretches without scoring a goal or having the opponent make the penalty kill pay time and again can wear on a team's psyche.
The Badgers have battled both concurrently.
"We've seen it this year: Everyone in the locker room knows we can kill a (penalty)," Baker said. "We can get good power plays. It's about being consistent."