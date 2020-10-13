As she retires, 'queen of ice hockey' Meghan Duggan says she found what she needed with the Badgers

Nearly 10 years after she lifted her third NCAA championship trophy in her final game with the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team, Meghan Duggan still feels the impact of her college experience.

"It's one of the most crucial time periods of my life," Duggan said. "And I'm so thankful that through the coaches and the program there and my teammates that I was given an opportunity to go there and to learn and to thrive. It's played a huge role in my career and I'm very thankful."

Duggan said Tuesday that she's retiring from a playing career that effectively ended with her winning an Olympic gold medal in 2018 as the U.S. captain.

In looking back at her time at UW, Duggan said she found exactly what she was looking for: a team that was going to challenge for national titles and a community that offered mentorship and vibrance.

She said having Badgers coach Mark Johnson as a tutor changed the trajectory of a career that ended with three Olympic appearances, seven World Championship gold medals and one prominent stand for the future of her sport.