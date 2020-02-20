As senior night approaches, little-used goalie Johan Blomquist thankful for time with Badgers men's hockey team

Blomquist, Granato said, deserves thanks for the way he has prepared himself while knowing that playing in games wasn't a likely outcome.

In recalling teammates from years ago, Granato said the ones he remembers are the ones he enjoyed playing with "because they're great people, great teammates."

"I can guarantee you that every one of the kids that Johan has ever played with will think that of him," Granato said.

UW teammates said Blomquist is always competing and always smiling.

"In his four years here, he's done nothing but work hard and have fun and be there if the guys want to shoot or work extra," junior forward Linus Weissbach said. "There's a lot of respect for him, just keeping his head up and playing."

Blomquist said his decision to move from Stockholm to the U.S. in 2013 was because he wanted something different in his life. In Sweden, he said, education and hockey are, for the most part, mutually exclusive.

Like Granato did 31 years earlier, Blomquist graduated from Northwood School in Lake Placid, New York, in 2014. He played for junior teams in Philadelphia and Connecticut over the next two seasons before his goalie coach, former UW player Mike Valley, helped him make a connection with the Badgers.