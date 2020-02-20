As senior night approaches, little-used goalie Johan Blomquist thankful for time with Badgers men's hockey team

Less than a week into fall semester classes in his freshman year at the University of Wisconsin, Johan Blomquist was beaming about the opportunity into which he was entering.
"If you can be at a place like this, why wouldn't you want to come here, with the support system, the fan base, the school, the environment we live in?" he said during a conversation after a workout on the Kohl Center ice.
That was September 2016, when Blomquist had reached his goal of landing with a college hockey team after a journey that started in Sweden and included stops with two Tier III junior teams.
Nearly 3½ years later, Blomquist is preparing for his senior night with the Badgers, which comes Saturday in the second game of a non-conference series against No. 9 Arizona State at the Kohl Center.
Given the circumstances, the 24-year-old goaltender could be consumed with thoughts of a four-year playing career where playing has been only a brief, infrequent experience. He could be wishing things had gone differently or that he chose a different path.
He isn't. He's sticking to the same message he had before his freshman season.
"I'm very thankful for all the experience I got here," Blomquist said this week. "I learned a lot, matured a lot since I came here as a freshman. I wouldn't want to change coming here for anything. I'm very happy I came."
Blomquist, goaltender Jack Berry and forward Max Zimmer are left from the 2016 freshman class that entered with coach Tony Granato. The players will get their last Kohl Center salute before Saturday's game.
For all three, college hockey has been an exercise in patience that has only occasionally been rewarded.
Berry has alternated between starter and backup with three other goalies over his four seasons and dealt with injuries, the latest of which is likely to keep him out of the lineup for a third straight week.
Zimmer is finishing his college career with a flourish after long stretches of inconsistent performances left him watching most of the first half of his senior season from the seats.
Blomquist has been the third-string goaltender for his entire time at UW and has appeared in only four games — not counting exhibitions — for a total of 46 minutes.
You have free articles remaining.
"It's been a bumpy road from the standpoint that it hasn't been a perfect four years as far as how our program has gone," Granato said. "But those three in particular have been great contributors to our program in different ways."
Granato's initial freshman class in 2016 also included two players who left the program after two seasons. Center Trent Frederic, a first-round draft pick of the NHL's Boston Bruins, signed after leading UW in goal-scoring in 2017-18. Defenseman JD Greenway returned to junior hockey and has since transferred to Maine.
Blomquist, Granato said, deserves thanks for the way he has prepared himself while knowing that playing in games wasn't a likely outcome.
In recalling teammates from years ago, Granato said the ones he remembers are the ones he enjoyed playing with "because they're great people, great teammates."
"I can guarantee you that every one of the kids that Johan has ever played with will think that of him," Granato said.
UW teammates said Blomquist is always competing and always smiling.
"In his four years here, he's done nothing but work hard and have fun and be there if the guys want to shoot or work extra," junior forward Linus Weissbach said. "There's a lot of respect for him, just keeping his head up and playing."
Blomquist said his decision to move from Stockholm to the U.S. in 2013 was because he wanted something different in his life. In Sweden, he said, education and hockey are, for the most part, mutually exclusive.
Like Granato did 31 years earlier, Blomquist graduated from Northwood School in Lake Placid, New York, in 2014. He played for junior teams in Philadelphia and Connecticut over the next two seasons before his goalie coach, former UW player Mike Valley, helped him make a connection with the Badgers.
Blomquist is finishing up seven elective credits this semester toward an economics degree. He said leaving the U.S. will be tough, but his plan is to move back closer to family in Sweden after graduation.
His seven years in the U.S. has been a period of personal growth on and off the ice, and he said he became a better person because of it.
Senior night, where he'll be joined by his parents, Per-Arne and Cecilia, and younger sister Elin, brings mixed emotions. But Blomquist said he'll exit the program in a good place.
"Obviously, you hope that you're going to get a lot of games. I think that's everybody's end goal coming in," he said. "But I'm happy for the experiences. I'm very thankful for the coaches bringing me in here and giving me an opportunity to represent Wisconsin. Overall, I'm really happy with my experience and what I've learned."