No amount of reflection is going to change what happened last weekend for the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team.
After seeing the Western Collegiate Hockey Association regular-season title slip out of their grasp, the Badgers had to quickly refocus on putting themselves in the right frame of mind to enter the postseason.
"Head down and go to work," senior center Emily Clark said of this week's approach.
The Badgers couldn't get the victory against Ohio State last weekend that would have given them at least a share of the league title and a bye to the playoff semifinals.
"The hard part is you work so long and so hard to accomplish a goal, when you come up short it stings," UW coach Mark Johnson said. "The nice part about our business is sometimes you get another opportunity."
That second chance starts Friday when the second-ranked Badgers open a best-of-three WCHA quarterfinal series against St. Cloud State at LaBahn Arena.
Johnson said he started this week with a message to his players: The opportunity they have to win WCHA playoff and NCAA tournament titles is good, so let go of what happened on the final weekend of the regular season.
UW managed only two ties against the Buckeyes, losing the shootout both nights to finish two points behind Minnesota in the standings.
"You still have a chance to grab everything you want, and so that's the most important thing," Johnson said, echoing the thoughts he offered to his players. "So I'm anxious to see how we respond and what our energy level is Friday."
The team's attitude and work habits have been in the right spot this week, Clark said after Wednesday's practice. But the Badgers (28-4-2) have some injury concerns heading into the series against the Huskies (10-23-2).
Senior forward Sam Cogan and junior defenseman Mekenzie Steffen missed practice Wednesday, and Johnson said he didn't know whether they would be available Friday.
Having to shuffle forward lines and defensive pairings at the start of the playoffs wouldn't be Johnson's preference.
"But those things you can't control," he said. "Probably from the coaching standpoint, it frustrates you more than anything."
UW has won 19 straight games over St. Cloud State and is 78-8-2 all-time against the Huskies. But despite large disparities in shots on goal favoring UW, the teams have played some close games.
After an 8-2 rout on Dec. 7, UW scored twice in the third period for a 3-1 victory the next day. The Badgers won 5-0 on Jan. 25 before another 3-1 result.
"We get lots of chances," junior center Abby Roque said. "Our main point this weekend, I think, will have to be to score goals. And I think if we can get a lot of goals on the board this weekend, that can carry a lot of momentum into the future."
How they get scoring chances and goals against the Huskies will be an area to watch.
One of Johnson's points of emphasis for his team this week has been getting bodies to the net for rebounds. Goals can be harder to come by in the playoffs, so the Badgers need to be willing to work for loose pucks and to make sure they make the most of their chances.
In last Saturday's game, UW missed the net with 28 of its shot attempts and had 26 blocked by Buckeyes players.
"If we do a better job this week, we might get one or two or three goals out of that," Johnson said. "The big thing is to not get frustrated because if you're getting opportunities, the law says they're eventually going to go in."
A few gritty, hard-working goals would be welcomed by the Badgers.
"Especially when it comes to somebody's season being on the line, everyone's doing what they need to do to get the puck out, so you have to do what you need to do to get the puck in the net," Clark said. "Sometimes that's not very pretty."