As others add to rosters at midseason, Badgers men's hockey team opts to stand pat

Midseason player movement has picked up around NCAA men's hockey, but the University of Wisconsin will stick with what it has.
The Badgers considered adding a player to their roster for the second half, coach Tony Granato said, either a transfer from a team that's not playing this season or a newcomer from its list of committed recruits in junior hockey.
In the end, Granato said he and his staff decided it wasn't worth the risk of upsetting what the Badgers have even though they already needed to play short-handed this season because of COVID-19.
"I didn't think it was fair to a player to bring him in for one semester and then tell him, hey, we don't need you anymore," Granato said. "Or the other way — we're going to bring you in and then we're going to keep you next year and then one of the guys that we had committed to, push him out."
Other teams have dipped into an unusually active transfer market and future recruiting classes to bolster their rosters. Since the start of December, at least eight of the 51 Division I men's teams playing this season have welcomed a player whose team opted out.
At least six other teams have made plans to add players who started the season in junior hockey. The NCAA has already ruled the 2020-21 season won't count against eligibility limits, so it's a free early start for those players.
The big-picture implications of that kind of move didn't sit well with Granato.
"We've got a really good class coming next year and I don't want to disrupt and cause any issues with that," he said. "I want to make sure that class comes in. We made a commitment to them."
In November, the Badgers signed nine players for next season. Two who have already finished high school, forwards Liam Malmquist and Brayden Morrison, are with teams in Canadian junior leagues whose seasons have been paused by the pandemic and have uncertain return dates.
COVID-19 protocols sidelined four of 14 UW forwards for the final four games of the first half; two later contests were postponed because of another positive test.
"I didn't want to upset this group by bringing in something that might not fit," Granato said. "I'm happy with our group. We have to stay healthy; there's no question about that. But with what we did the first month of the season we should feel pretty good. We set ourselves up to be in a really good spot heading into the second half of the year."
2 set to return
The Badgers' second half is scheduled to begin Jan. 9 and 10 at home against No. 1 Minnesota. UW is expecting to have both of its players back from the World Junior Championship and ready to play by then.
Top scorer Cole Caufield is with the U.S. and Dylan Holloway is with Canada at the tournament in Edmonton, Alberta. The event wraps up on Tuesday and the players are slated to return to Madison on Wednesday at the latest.
They'll have to be tested for the coronavirus — as they have been daily in the Edmonton bubble — on Thursday, Granato said. If the tests come back negative, they can return to practice on Friday before the Saturday-Sunday series.
The Badgers haven't had their full roster available since they finished a season-opening road sweep of Notre Dame on Nov. 14. They had everyone on the ice at their first practice back from the break on Tuesday except for Caufield, Holloway and third-string goaltender Ben Garrity, who is nursing an injury, Granato said.
Tourney changes
There's little question the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments will take on some new wrinkles because of the pandemic. At the conference level, a three-weekend event has been compressed into three days but the finer details still need to be worked out.
The Big Ten tournament is scheduled for March 18, 19 and 20 but administrators haven't yet decided where. One of the complicating factors is a likely format where six teams will be in action on the first day, potentially taxing the facilities for even a large venue.
The Big Ten has to balance the tournament logistics with financial implications in a season where revenues are down, Granato said.
"I'm not going to stand up there and fight for one thing," he said. "I'm going to listen to mostly the doctors and medical side of things."