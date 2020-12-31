As others add to rosters at midseason, Badgers men's hockey team opts to stand pat

Midseason player movement has picked up around NCAA men's hockey, but the University of Wisconsin will stick with what it has.

The Badgers considered adding a player to their roster for the second half, coach Tony Granato said, either a transfer from a team that's not playing this season or a newcomer from its list of committed recruits in junior hockey.

In the end, Granato said he and his staff decided it wasn't worth the risk of upsetting what the Badgers have even though they already needed to play short-handed this season because of COVID-19.

"I didn't think it was fair to a player to bring him in for one semester and then tell him, hey, we don't need you anymore," Granato said. "Or the other way — we're going to bring you in and then we're going to keep you next year and then one of the guys that we had committed to, push him out."

Other teams have dipped into an unusually active transfer market and future recruiting classes to bolster their rosters. Since the start of December, at least eight of the 51 Division I men's teams playing this season have welcomed a player whose team opted out.