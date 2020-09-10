As NCAA hockey season officially delayed, 2-week shutdown for Badgers men's team called 'the right thing to do'

Coach Tony Granato doesn't see the two-week shutdown of activities for the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team ordered Wednesday to be a big deal.
"It's the right thing to do at this time with what's going on on campus," Granato said Thursday.
As college hockey conferences confirmed Thursday that the 2020-21 season wouldn't start on time because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Granato said he couldn't say how many members of the Badgers men's hockey team had tested positive to trigger the temporary shutdown.
He said there was a "spike, just like what's going on in our community."
UW athletic director Barry Alvarez said in a statement Wednesday night that the football and men's hockey teams had been put on pause for two weeks "per our COVID-19 testing protocols." Other sports haven't been affected, according to a UW official.
Granato said the halt to preseason activities wasn't a sign of panic but a following of the coronavirus prevention protocols that were put into place when UW Athletics started bringing players back to campus for workouts over the summer.
A meeting Wednesday set the course of action with football and men's hockey.
"This was all part of the planning and the understanding that this was a possibility of happening just based on everybody arriving back in town a few weeks ago," Granato said.
On Wednesday, UW-Madison announced it was shifting all classes online and quarantining students in two residence halls because of an outbreak of positive COVID-19 tests. Through Tuesday, UW reported 1,044 positive tests from students and 26 from employees.
The UW athletic department hasn't released COVID-19 testing statistics since Aug. 6, when it reported that 21 athletes had tested positive among 259 who had been tested since June 8.
The announcement of the pause for football and men's hockey doesn't impact competition because neither sport has games scheduled. Football's fall season was postponed by the Big Ten Conference on Aug. 11, and men's hockey won't start its season in early October as scheduled.
Men's and women's hockey league commissioners formally acknowledged a delay to the start of the season on Thursday. The conferences will individually address how things will move forward for their teams.
The National Collegiate Hockey Conference was the only league to set a potential start date, with a statement from the league saying the 2020-21 season will begin on or after Nov. 20.
The Western Collegiate Hockey Association women's league, of which UW is a member, said in a statement from commissioner Jennifer Flowers that it'll announce a new start date "as soon as it is reasonable to do so."
The Big Ten, home to the Badgers men's team, did not address when the season could start.
The Badgers women's hockey team had planned to open the season at home Sept. 25-26 against Lindenwood, while the men's team had a home series scheduled against Michigan Tech for Oct. 3-4.
Granato struck an optimistic tone on the chances of getting the season off the ground.
"We're going to play hockey this year," he said. "It's a confident statement by everybody that's been involved in all these discussions and all the planning that's going on behind the scenes to make this work."
The goal of Big Ten coaches, he said, is to play a full, 34-game schedule with postseason tournaments. Whether that includes non-conference opponents in the regular season is unknown.
Big Ten coaches have discussed the feasibility of playing part of the season in a bubble while students are working through classes online, according to sources.
The revelation of a pause in team activities with the Badgers is a sign that any plans are subject to heavy revisions because of outbreaks during the season.
