As NCAA hockey season officially delayed, 2-week shutdown for Badgers men's team called 'the right thing to do'

The National Collegiate Hockey Conference was the only league to set a potential start date, with a statement from the league saying the 2020-21 season will begin on or after Nov. 20.

The Western Collegiate Hockey Association women's league, of which UW is a member, said in a statement from commissioner Jennifer Flowers that it'll announce a new start date "as soon as it is reasonable to do so."

The Big Ten, home to the Badgers men's team, did not address when the season could start.

The Badgers women's hockey team had planned to open the season at home Sept. 25-26 against Lindenwood, while the men's team had a home series scheduled against Michigan Tech for Oct. 3-4.

Granato struck an optimistic tone on the chances of getting the season off the ground.

"We're going to play hockey this year," he said. "It's a confident statement by everybody that's been involved in all these discussions and all the planning that's going on behind the scenes to make this work."

The goal of Big Ten coaches, he said, is to play a full, 34-game schedule with postseason tournaments. Whether that includes non-conference opponents in the regular season is unknown.