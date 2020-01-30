As nation's youngest men's college hockey teams, Wisconsin, Minnesota rely on quick growth

With Cole Caufield leading NCAA freshmen with 16 goals, the Badgers have more goals from first-year players (31) than any other team. That indicates both the potential in the young players and the degree to which UW has relied on newcomers.

"I know what we should expect every night," Caufield said. "Obviously, we haven't figured it all out. There's obviously two games in a weekend, and that's what we need to get done.

"These next couple of weekends are going to be big for us. I don't even think we're doing it for standings or anything anymore. We're doing it for us. We've got a lot of pressure on us with making the tournament and trying to get home-ice advantage. But I think we're fine and we're all confident in who we've got in the room and the coaching staff."

It's a long shot for the Badgers to either get a top-four spot in the Big Ten standings to avoid going on the road for a first-round playoff series (8%, according to PlayoffStatus.com) or make the NCAA tournament (7%).

An inability to get more than one win out of a Big Ten series this season has stunted their growth.