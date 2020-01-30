As nation's youngest men's college hockey teams, Wisconsin, Minnesota rely on quick growth

It's one of the understood realities of NCAA hockey that young teams have to grow up fast.
There's no other way to remain competitive against more seasoned groups than to make it seem like you've been around the block a few times, even if you haven't.
While the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team hasn't appeared out of place on most nights this season as the second-youngest outfit in the country, it hasn't been able to find the breakout that it was hoping was around the corner when 2020 dawned.
The Badgers can look at the other side of the Kohl Center ice this weekend to see a rival that's a little more youthful and having a little better experience since ending 2019 in a similar predicament.
Minnesota — average age 16 days younger than the Badgers for a series Friday and Saturday — is showing signs of being a threat in the second half of the Big Ten Conference season.
While UW has been able only to split three series since the break, the Golden Gophers have gone 5-1 to pull back to .500 and narrow the gap with teams in the top half of the league.
"Two young teams that are just desperate to keep feeling good about their year," Minnesota coach Bob Motzko said in surveying the upcoming series. "The rivalry's just another part of it."
Both were under .500 at Christmas for only the second time since the Badgers restarted their program in 1963. UW won one of its last seven to slump into the break at 7-10-1; Minnesota went winless in five games to fall to 5-9-4.
Regardless of result, both have appeared to be more composed teams since then, and young players getting more experience is at least a component of the change.
UW typically dresses six freshmen and six sophomores among its 19 skaters. Of the freshmen, four are from the 2001 birth year and two are 19-year-olds right out of high school hockey.
Forward Dylan Holloway, who turned 18 in September and is the second-youngest player in NCAA hockey this season, has absorbed lessons throughout the last four months.
"There's a pretty big age gap," he said. "But the big thing is the first half we learned a lot. For me, I hung onto the puck a little bit too long. Sometimes in games, I've just got to dish it and go to an empty space, and that helps out a lot."
Badgers coach Tony Granato pulled freshman forward Ryder Donovan aside at practice on Tuesday for some pointers after a drill. Donovan, who played for Duluth East High School last season, is working through the transition to a college game where he needs to use power along with skill.
The adversity the team has faced in not meeting high expectations for this season "makes you grow up fast," he said.
"After the first half, I talked with Coach about it and he gave me the mentality like, you're not a freshman anymore," Donovan said. "It doesn't matter how old you are, we've got to start winning and we've got to turn it around. Come this time of year, age doesn't really matter and you've got to bring it no matter who you are."
Like UW, Minnesota has only three seniors. Only three teams have more freshmen and sophomores than the Gophers' 19.
They're starting to see progress out of two young defensemen, first-round NHL draft pick Ryan Johnson and second-rounder Jackson LaCombe.
Of six goal-scorers in Minnesota's home sweep of Ohio State last weekend, four were freshmen and one was 19-year-old sophomore Sampo Ranta, who scored three times. Center Ben Meyers, a 21-year-old freshman, has three goals and seven points in his last six games.
"I'm reluctant to say, boy, we turned a corner," Motzko said. "The minute you say it, you get put back on your hinder. ...
"We just have been more consistent now, with a little jump, a little spring in our step since Christmas. And then we get rewarded and score some goals and some wins. There's a good feel. We're not one foot ahead of where we think we are, but we're in a real positive spot right now."
UW, meanwhile, hasn't been able to pull out of last place in the Big Ten despite having a better feeling about where its game is at since the break.
With Cole Caufield leading NCAA freshmen with 16 goals, the Badgers have more goals from first-year players (31) than any other team. That indicates both the potential in the young players and the degree to which UW has relied on newcomers.
"I know what we should expect every night," Caufield said. "Obviously, we haven't figured it all out. There's obviously two games in a weekend, and that's what we need to get done.
"These next couple of weekends are going to be big for us. I don't even think we're doing it for standings or anything anymore. We're doing it for us. We've got a lot of pressure on us with making the tournament and trying to get home-ice advantage. But I think we're fine and we're all confident in who we've got in the room and the coaching staff."
It's a long shot for the Badgers to either get a top-four spot in the Big Ten standings to avoid going on the road for a first-round playoff series (8%, according to PlayoffStatus.com) or make the NCAA tournament (7%).
An inability to get more than one win out of a Big Ten series this season has stunted their growth.
"We can't split every weekend and go into the playoffs thinking, hey, we're playing really well," Granato said. "We have to progress and do more than that. This is another opportunity for us to perform well against a team that's playing well right now.
"I don't want to say we've got to go 8-2 in the next 10. I want to say let's win Friday's game and worry about Saturday. I think that's the approach we have to have."