Arrival of high-end talent didn't lead to success for Badgers men's hockey team in 2019-20

A few days before the start of a season that was projected to bring the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team back to national prominence, coach Tony Granato was talking about the talent, character and work ethic of his players.
To show how poorly things went for the Badgers in 2019-20, topics of conversation in the days following the season's end, dissecting how things unraveled, included immaturity and lack of experience.
The resurrection of the program, which showed promising signs in October, was essentially snuffed out by December. It became another college hockey cautionary tale that having a few pieces of top-end talent doesn't automatically put a team on the road to the NCAA tournament.
The Badgers won't be there for a sixth straight year, extending the longest stretch since they made their first appearance 50 years ago. A 14-20-2 record in Granato's fourth season was their third straight under .500, a first in the team's 57-year modern era.
The losing season looked especially bad for Granato and the Badgers because it was the year they had pointed to as containing the biggest pieces of a turnaround for the program.
They got scoring production from a heralded freshman class that included 2019 first-round NHL draft picks Cole Caufield, the Big Ten Conference scoring champion, and Alex Turcotte. Watched closely by scouts the whole way, projected 2020 first-round pick Dylan Holloway didn't impress statistically but made his presence felt otherwise.
The freshmen produced 40% of the team's goals despite representing only 28% of man games played.
More often than not, however, the Badgers were beaten by more experienced teams that had the discipline that UW lacked.
"That's the disappointing part," Granato said. "I think that the talent and the skill in our room didn't trump the experience lots of the season. We were immature in lots of ways that cost us games and series and position, and the frustration built. We didn't live up to our expectations."
It wasn't just the freshmen that Granato considered immature.
"I think it's the whole group," he said. "It's not a finger-pointing thing, either. It's just the fact that we didn't handle situations well enough. We self-destructed at times, where if we had poise and experience, we would have gotten through it."
En route to finishing last in the seven-team Big Ten, the last four weeks of the first half of the season was a turning point. UW went 2-5-1 with a pair of 5-4 overtime losses. The first, against Notre Dame at the Kohl Center on Nov. 16, may have been the blow from which it never fully recovered.
The Badgers had a chance to sweep the Fighting Irish to get to 2-2 in league play and 7-5 overall. A Caufield overtime breakaway try stopped inches away from being a winner before Notre Dame scored seconds later at the other end of the ice.
UW wasn't able to get on another run until late in the season, when its last-place fate and losing record had been sealed. Even then, a 4-1-1 run over the last three weeks against top-10 teams ended abruptly with a pair of losses to Ohio State in last week's Big Ten quarterfinals.
"We had a lot of expectations coming in," captain and junior defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk said. "We got off to a really hot start. Then there were a couple hard months in there — some hard weeks and some tough weekends. Just ups and downs, but we had a young group and I think a lot of guys are going to move on and learn a lot from what we went through this year."
Granato, who has four years remaining on a contract that is due to pay him $600,000 annually starting next season, said he didn't anticipate any changes with his coaching staff in the offseason.
Senior associate athletic director Jason King, who oversees UW's hockey programs, said Granato's job is secure.
"There's no doubt that this season didn't meet the expectations that any of us were hoping for, and Tony would tell you that," King said. "So now we'll go back and look at the things that went well and the things that we can improve upon and come up with a game plan moving forward.
"I can't emphasize enough: Tony's a very good coach. He's a great person. And I have confidence that he can lead us where we want to be."
Granato said he and his staff would consider altering the systems they play, but added: "I'm not telling you that there will be a drastic change."
UW is third from the bottom nationally in scoring defense, allowing an average of 3.75 goals per game. The two teams below it — Alabama Huntsville and Mercyhurst — combined for seven wins this season.
Granato was adamant that the Badgers' defensive-zone play improved over the last month of the season, something not supported by the statistics because of an 8-4 loss to Michigan and a 9-1 loss to Ohio State. UW allowed 46 goals in its last 10 games.
To improve, the Badgers need a more consistent level of defensive-zone awareness and commitment from their skaters and better goaltending.
It was telling that the coaching staff chose senior Jack Berry to start in goal over sophomore Daniel Lebedeff for both the opener of the Big Ten playoffs last week and the second game — after Berry and Lebedeff had been pulled from the calamitous 9-1 outing a night earlier.
UW is due to bring in former USA Hockey National Team Development Program goaltender Cameron Rowe, now with Des Moines of the United States Hockey League, and Ben Garrity from Minot of the Tier II North American Hockey League next season. Granato said Lebedeff, who had a .892 save percentage and 3.56 goals-against average, will have to improve over the offseason.
"His game has to be more consistent," he said. "There's things that he has to do to improve his game."
In a curious twist of a season gone awry, the Badgers had a better record against teams currently in the top 15 of the PairWise Rankings (9-11-1) than against others.
"The teams that are going to be in the (NCAA) tournament, you can't go back and say those teams were better than us," Granato said. "But that makes things more frustrating. Where were we the rest of the year to take advantage of the opportunity that we had?"