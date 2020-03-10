Arrival of high-end talent didn't lead to success for Badgers men's hockey team in 2019-20

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

UW wasn't able to get on another run until late in the season, when its last-place fate and losing record had been sealed. Even then, a 4-1-1 run over the last three weeks against top-10 teams ended abruptly with a pair of losses to Ohio State in last week's Big Ten quarterfinals.

"We had a lot of expectations coming in," captain and junior defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk said. "We got off to a really hot start. Then there were a couple hard months in there — some hard weeks and some tough weekends. Just ups and downs, but we had a young group and I think a lot of guys are going to move on and learn a lot from what we went through this year."

Granato, who has four years remaining on a contract that is due to pay him $600,000 annually starting next season, said he didn't anticipate any changes with his coaching staff in the offseason.

Senior associate athletic director Jason King, who oversees UW's hockey programs, said Granato's job is secure.

"There's no doubt that this season didn't meet the expectations that any of us were hoping for, and Tony would tell you that," King said. "So now we'll go back and look at the things that went well and the things that we can improve upon and come up with a game plan moving forward.