Arizona State's fourth line key as Sun Devils finish sweep of Badgers men's hockey team

Granato went back with Beydoun (25 saves) after he pulled the goalie midway through Saturday's game; five goals had gone past him.

"I did want to get him back in there and get him back in a rhythm," Granato said. "I think he's established himself as being a guy that we're going to rely on and count on a lot this year."

The Badgers got a gift from a former teammate in the opening four minutes of the second period to get within a goal. Sean Dhooghe, who transferred to Arizona State in the offseason, sent a pass from below the goal line to the left of the net directly into Sam Stange's left skate, and it caromed through DeBrouwer's legs.

But the Badgers weren't able to build on the fortunate bounce and the Sun Devils took a two-goal lead again midway through the period. Murray redirected Jacob Wilson's shot into the top left corner of the net for his second goal of the game.

Limited by the number of bodies they had at forward, the Badgers tried different combinations as the game wore on but didn't find much success.