Arizona State's fourth line key as Sun Devils finish sweep of Badgers men's hockey team

Two steps forward, two steps back.
That's how it has gone early this season for the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team.
The latest regression was a 3-1 loss to Arizona State on Sunday at LaBahn Arena, completing a series sweep for the previously winless Sun Devils.
"There's adversity built into the season," Badgers captain Ty Emberson said. "We're not going to win every game. There's always been adversity in hockey and it's not going to change this year."
The fourth line did most of the damage for Arizona State, with sophomore Jax Murray scoring his first two collegiate goals.
The 14th-ranked Badgers, meanwhile, don't have a fourth line. They played a second straight game without four forwards who are in COVID-19 protocol for either testing positive or being in close contact.
Forwards Roman Ahcan, Tarek Baker, Dominick Mersch and Ty Pelton-Byce could be out for the rest of the games the Badgers will play through Dec. 9.
Trying to mount a comeback in the third period, the Badgers didn't have much left in the tank, coach Tony Granato said, from having to reduce their rotation to two forward lines at some points.
"This was a challenging week for us because of the shortened bench because of all of the players that weren't able to play," he said. "We asked a lot of the guys the last two nights and we came up short."
Over the first four series, UW (4-4) has followed two wins with two losses in two rotations. It lost both ends of a non-conference home series for only the third time in the last 12 seasons. The others were against North Dakota in November 2014 and Denver in January 2019.
Support Local Journalism
Arizona State (2-3-1) doesn't have the pedigree of those programs but it was aggressive as it neared the tail end of a 22-day road trip to start the season. The Sun Devils also have games at Notre Dame on Thursday and Friday before heading back to the desert.
Their two first-period goals both had deflections involved. Matthew Kopperud's wrist shot off a rush ticked off the left leg of Badgers defenseman Jesper Peltonen and handcuffed goaltender Robbie Beydoun.
Jarrod Gourley's shot from the left point late in the period got caught up in three pairs of skates in front of Beydoun and bounced out to Murray, who deposited it past the goalie.
Combined with two-, three- and three-goal periods for the Sun Devils on Saturday, it was the first time in at least the last 22 seasons that the Badgers allowed multiple goals in each of the first four periods of a series.
UW's Mathieu De St. Phalle and Jack Gorniak had good looks at the net, the first after a Sun Devils turnover and the second on a 2-on-1. Goaltender Evan DeBrouwer (28 saves) shut down De St. Phalle's try to tuck the puck inside the right post, while Gorniak shot wide.
Granato went back with Beydoun (25 saves) after he pulled the goalie midway through Saturday's game; five goals had gone past him.
"I did want to get him back in there and get him back in a rhythm," Granato said. "I think he's established himself as being a guy that we're going to rely on and count on a lot this year."
The Badgers got a gift from a former teammate in the opening four minutes of the second period to get within a goal. Sean Dhooghe, who transferred to Arizona State in the offseason, sent a pass from below the goal line to the left of the net directly into Sam Stange's left skate, and it caromed through DeBrouwer's legs.
But the Badgers weren't able to build on the fortunate bounce and the Sun Devils took a two-goal lead again midway through the period. Murray redirected Jacob Wilson's shot into the top left corner of the net for his second goal of the game.
Limited by the number of bodies they had at forward, the Badgers tried different combinations as the game wore on but didn't find much success.
The Sun Devils kept top-line right wing Cole Caufield off the score sheet again but it wasn't for a lack of chances. Caufield, who had four goals in two games against Penn State on Monday and Tuesday, had 13 shots on goal in the two outings against Arizona State. He was minus-5 for the series.
"It was a tough weekend," Emberson said. "I think everyone just has to bounce back. This is the team we have right now so everyone needs to step up and find ways to win."
Get ready for Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey season with State Journal's in-depth coverage
Wisconsin State Journal reporter Todd D. Milewski breaks down everything Badgers fans need to know about the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team, the competition the Badgers face in the Big Ten, and other stories to watch during the 2020-21 season.
Badgers sophomore forward Dylan Holloway and junior defenseman Ty Emberson were honorable mention selections for the preseason teams.
The path to success for the 2020-21 Badgers men's hockey team depends in large part on how they absorb and apply the lessons learned from a subpar season.
The Badgers don't return a goalie from the previous season's roster for the first time in 46 years.
The first national rankings of the NCAA men's hockey season are out, and the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team has work to do to impre…
The Big Ten released the first half of the season schedule, which for the Badgers includes three series at home and three on the road.
Badgers men's hockey coach Tony Granato talks with State Journal reporter Todd D. Milewski about an opening stretch of the season that include…
The Badgers will play on the Big Ten Network four times in the opening month of the season.
Linus Weissbach picked a fourth season with the Badgers over staying home to play in Sweden during the pandemic.
University of Wisconsin men's hockey senior Ty Pelton-Byce talks with reporters about the start of the season on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.
The teams that win regular-season championships in NCAA hockey tend to be the ones that can adapt to changing landscapes over a long season.
Video: Tarek Baker says 'We want to shift the tides to what Badger hockey used to be' in 2020-21 season
University of Wisconsin men's hockey senior Tarek Baker talks with reporters about the start of the season on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!