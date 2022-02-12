Are changes coming to the struggling Wisconsin men's hockey program? Here's what coach, AD say

The swing in fortunes for the University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team is flirting with the unprecedented.

No NCAA Division I men’s hockey team ever has gone from worst to first to worst in its conference standings over three seasons. The Badgers in 2021 became only the fourth to win their league the season after finishing in last place, and they now are trying to avoid a complete reversal.

They’re tied for fifth place in the seven-team Big Ten but only three points out of last entering their final two home games, Saturday and Sunday against No. 11 Notre Dame.

UW is headed for a fourth losing season in its last five, prompting questions about job security for Tony Granato less than 11 months after he was named the Big Ten Coach of the Year for the second time.

Athletic director Chris McIntosh said in an interview this week he was confident in Granato’s ability to lead the program but didn’t rule out any changes in the offseason.

McIntosh said it was unfortunate for players and fans that last season’s run to a Big Ten championship happened behind closed doors because of the pandemic.

He said the athletic department understands how important hockey is at UW. He said he recognizes Badgers players are “fighting and grinding and trying to finish their season in the best possible way” and that program and coach evaluations will take place when it’s done.

That response didn’t take anything off the table, and McIntosh didn’t go any further when that was mentioned to him.

“I think that’s all I have to say, actually,” he said. “I want to allow our team to finish the season the way that they’re trying to and the way that we would expect them to. I know that that’s where all the work is right now. I would give you the same answer on waiting until after the season regardless of which sport program we’re talking about, whether it’s men’s hockey or women’s volleyball.

“I don’t think it’s fair to speculate about where the future of the program lies while we’re in season and we’re talking about it without fully taking time to evaluate it afterward.”

Regardless of whether they complete the worst-to-first-to-worst series, the Badgers are on the verge of a 20-loss season for the eighth time in the program’s 59-year modern era. Their .317 winning percentage (8-19-3) is second-worst behind the .186 from the 2014-15 team that finished 4-26-5.

That team suffered its 20th loss in its 28th game. This season’s team is scheduled to play game No. 31 on Saturday.

Departures take toll

Granato took blame for being caught by surprise by the departures of four players after last season’s Big Ten title and NCAA tournament appearance. He said he knew Hobey Baker Award winner Cole Caufield was going to depart, but the exits of forwards Dylan Holloway, Ty Pelton-Byce and Linus Weissbach and defenseman Ty Emberson were “somewhat curveballs.”

Holloway, a first-round pick of the Edmonton Oilers in 2020, also was a Hobey finalist in his sophomore season. Pelton-Byce and Weissbach had a fifth year of eligibility to use but instead decided to sign pro contracts.

The departing forwards, together with Caufield, scored 65 of the team’s 118 goals last season, a production loss that the 2021-22 Badgers haven’t come close to overcoming.

“I should have at least anticipated that potentially we could lose that many players,” Granato said. “It was a year that we could have lost none based on the fact that everyone was given that bonus year.”

Granato said he didn’t want to panic or rush players into the team after the departures. UW brought in seven freshmen and three transfers and “thought we’d grind through this year,” he said.

It has been more of a grind because of a scoring shortfall — only 2.07 goals per game, poised to be second-worst in program history — and injuries. Defenseman Mike Vorlicky has missed the entire season after having hip surgery; center Owen Lindmark has been out since December and had season-ending surgery.

“I’m proud of our players and how they’ve handled it, especially our leaders and our older players that did come back,” Granato said. “Because I think their attitudes and how they’ve handled everything has been exceptional.

“I’m confident that this was a year so far that has been disappointing from the results part, but I think also from what it can help us for in the long run, I’m OK with it. We’ll deal with it at the end on what we talk about after and what we’re going to do next year to get back to having the team we had the year before.”

Granato has a 90-101-16 record in his sixth season. He was Big Ten Coach of the Year after the Badgers finished in second place in 2016-17, his first campaign, and 2020-21. The other four seasons have had losing records.

He has four more years left after this one on a contract that annually pays him a $400,000 base salary and $200,000 in an additional compensation agreement.

‘Deep dive’ after season

Jason King, the UW senior associate athletic director who has overseen the men’s and women’s hockey teams since 2013, said he’ll take a “deep dive into the program” with Granato after the season. That’s the standard, he said.

King said he’s constantly evaluating the men’s hockey program through visiting practice, attending games, traveling with the team and talking with coaches. He acknowledged the heavy personnel losses after last season.

“We knew we were going to have to have some young talent come in this year and produce, and it’s been a challenging year,” King said.

Asked if he pictured a coaching change happening this offseason, King said he wouldn’t make a final evaluation until the season is over.

UW athletic directors traditionally have leaned on sport administrators to assess whether individual programs are progressing at an acceptable rate. Results often are viewed through the lens of whether the coach’s contract is given a routine, one-year extension after the season. Granato received that bump after each of his first five years.

Granato said he doesn’t think the Badgers have slipped as much as their record indicates. But he recognized that there has been criticism of his program as the losses have piled up this season.

“That doesn’t bother me,” he said. “It’s the guys that are on the inside that I care about. I can handle any sort of criticism or any sort of opinion from the outside. My job is to make sure that the guys on the inside are growing and developing and acting in the way that they should so we can get back to where we need to be.”

