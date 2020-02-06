Anticipated resurgence has turned to relapse for Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey team

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Three days after last season ended with the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team four games under .500, coach Tony Granato took stock of what he thought was a program approaching the payoff for a rebuilding cycle.

"If we had another year with this same record next year," he said last March 13, "I would be very disappointed."

The statement incorporated the anticipation of the arrival of a rare collection of NHL-graded talent joined with what Granato hoped would be a more developed returning crop of players to serve as leaders.

Neither element has fully gone according to plans in a season that, to the Badgers, has stretched the definition of disappointing.

UW enters a series against Michigan on Friday five games under .500 overall, in last place in the Big Ten Conference and all but eliminated from what has the looks of a vigorous race for home ice in the playoffs.

"The results haven't been what anyone's looking for. That's a fact," Granato said. "The part that I will stick with are the guys in the room, the kids that we have in there are the right kids.