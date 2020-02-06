Anticipated resurgence has turned to relapse for Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey team

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Three days after last season ended with the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team four games under .500, coach Tony Granato took stock of what he thought was a program approaching the payoff for a rebuilding cycle.
"If we had another year with this same record next year," he said last March 13, "I would be very disappointed."
The statement incorporated the anticipation of the arrival of a rare collection of NHL-graded talent joined with what Granato hoped would be a more developed returning crop of players to serve as leaders.
Neither element has fully gone according to plans in a season that, to the Badgers, has stretched the definition of disappointing.
UW enters a series against Michigan on Friday five games under .500 overall, in last place in the Big Ten Conference and all but eliminated from what has the looks of a vigorous race for home ice in the playoffs.
"The results haven't been what anyone's looking for. That's a fact," Granato said. "The part that I will stick with are the guys in the room, the kids that we have in there are the right kids.
"They're talented. They are young. They haven't learned as quickly as we would like to have had them learn about what it takes to win at this point of the season. But that's what we'll be striving for over the next few weeks."
A loss to sixth-place Michigan — one place above UW in the standings — in the series opener would sink the Badgers to equal their worst record relative to .500 in four seasons under Granato. They were six games under for one day last season, after an 8-2 loss at Penn State on Feb. 22.
Some of the recurring elements of the Badgers' season, described by hockey professionals who have seen the team play multiple times, provide a window into what has gone wrong.
UW's defensive-zone structure has lacked, not always from poor effort but from making bad reads of plays or by having lapses in awareness.
Minnesota's first and last goals in a 4-2 victory at the Kohl Center last Saturday hammered that point home.
At the tail end of a Gophers power play, three of the four Badgers penalty killers got caught fighting for the puck on the boards. When it came free, Minnesota had an odd-man situation near the net.
The fourth goal came after two defensive-zone turnovers and cursory efforts at dislodging the puck from the Minnesota shooter's stick.
The Badgers' much-hyped freshmen have provided some entertaining moments but, by and large, haven't hit their stride. Cole Caufield, the No. 15 overall NHL draft pick last year, leads the team with 17 goals but has been rough around the edges in the defensive zone.
No. 5 pick Alex Turcotte, who didn't make the trip to Michigan and will miss his fourth and fifth straight games with a lower-body injury, is a team-worst minus-9 despite creating good offensive chances. Dylan Holloway, a projected first-round pick this summer, has struggled to produce points.
Getting consistent play from goaltenders has continued to elude the Badgers, who have tried altering the starting patterns with Daniel Lebedeff and Jack Berry to little effect.
One of the biggest shortcomings has been a tendency to see good efforts go to waste because of a bad period, a bad few minutes or a bad shift.
Last Friday, UW was controlling a game with Minnesota until it lost composure for five minutes and fell behind by two goals.
Asked whether he has seen any consistent themes emerge when the Badgers experience stretches where games go off the rails for them, Granato said: "One, you need more of a big blocked-shot mentality. You need a big save. You need a big play made."
Lacking those, UW has struggled with resilience from the top down.
"You can look at that in one game," sophomore forward Dominick Mersch said of the times when games get away from the Badgers, "and you can look at that throughout our whole season."
Said senior forward Max Zimmer: "We've just had a lot of stretches where we've got those five-, 10-, 15-minute stretches where we don't do the right things and it ends up costing us the game."
In addressing the state of the team this week, Granato said the Badgers feeling sorry for themselves won't be helpful. He said he thinks the players still have the belief he professes, that there's a good team waiting to be drawn out of the group in the locker room.
But with the regular season running out — UW has eight games left, six in Big Ten play — there's not much time left to make a charge.
The team's record doesn't show it, but Granato held his index finger and his thumb a half-inch part to indicate how close he thinks the team is to generating better results.
"All of the lessons we've gone through, if we've learned from them, we have a chance," he said. "If we haven't ... and we don't get a big block or a big save or make the right play or stay out of the box in a key situation, then it's going to be really hard to do that. But let's give ourselves a chance."