Another meeting of nation's top 2 women's hockey teams ahead for Badgers, and it's not vs. Minnesota
Another meeting of nation's top 2 women's hockey teams ahead for Badgers, and it's not vs. Minnesota

Badgers vs. St. Cloud State

Wisconsin defenseman Katie Kotlowski (24) and forward Caitlin Schneider (15) go for the puck against St. Cloud State forward Jenniina Nylund during an Oct. 9 game at LaBahn Arena.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team is headed for a regular-season series involving the top two teams in the national rankings.

This time, it isn't Minnesota on the other end.

The Badgers (8-0) remained No. 1 and Ohio State (6-0) stayed No. 2 in the USCHO.com poll released Monday. The teams are scheduled to play Saturday and Sunday at LaBahn Arena.

The last five series between the top two teams in the USCHO poll in which the Badgers have taken part have been against Minnesota. Two were last season, two in 2019-20 and one in 2018-19.

UW was No. 2 when it defeated No. 1 Northeastern for the 2021 NCAA championship. That was the only one of 13 1-vs.-2 games over the previous four seasons involving UW that didn't have Minnesota as the opponent.

It now is the Buckeyes who have climbed the rankings to challenge the two-time defending NCAA champion Badgers.

The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team practices on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at LaBahn Arena.

UW won two games at Minnesota Duluth last week, including Sunday's in overtime. Ohio State swept Bemidji State at home.

Minnesota is fifth in this week's poll, while Minnesota Duluth fell one spot to eighth.

The Badgers men's hockey team (2-2) is unranked in the USCHO poll for a second consecutive week. UW swept Army last week and next plays a nonconference series at No. 3 St. Cloud State on Friday and Saturday.

Michigan moved to No. 1 after defeating the previous holder of the top spot, Minnesota State, on Saturday to win the Ice Breaker Tournament.

