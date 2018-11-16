COLUMBUS, Ohio — In the often-cited book of hockey cliches, there’s an entry that goes something like this:
You never want to give up a goal in the last minute of a period.
Left unsaid is you really don’t want to allow two goals just before the intermission. Alas, that’s the double whammy that landed on University of Wisconsin men’s hockey players Friday.
The Badgers played well for the first 19 minutes of a Big Ten Conference game against No. 6 Ohio State but slumped as the Buckeyes scored goals 24 seconds apart.
That led to a 4-0 Ohio State victory at Value City Arena, with fourth-line center Brendon Kearney scoring twice and goalie Sean Romeo making 32 saves for the Buckeyes’ third straight shutout.
Tanner Laczynski broke a scoreless tie with a power-play goal with 47.6 seconds remaining in the opening period. Kearney followed with 23.3 left, and the Badgers were spiraling downward in a hurry.
“We did the same thing as we did last Friday — we got in a little lull again,” Badgers captain Peter Tischke said. “It just can’t happen. We only have 35 games or so. We’ve got to figure it out at some point.”
Last Friday, UW led Minnesota 2-0 before it allowed three goals in 74 seconds and lost 3-2.
With the Buckeyes playing as well defensively as they are right now, any deficit was going to be a problem for the Badgers.
Romeo extended Ohio State’s shutout streak to 186:12, making 14 of his saves in the final period.
The Buckeyes (7-3-1, 2-1 Big Ten) lost 8-2 to Bowling Green the previous time they played at Value City Arena on Oct. 26. It goes without saying the defense has tightened up since then.
“You don’t want to go through those, but I think they’re almost good, taking a punch to the face,” Romeo said.
The Badgers (5-6, 1-2), who lost a Friday road game for the ninth straight time, covering more than a year, can sympathize with the feeling of getting smacked upside the head after what they experienced to end the first period.
UW penalty killers Dominick Mersch, Brock Caufield, Ty Emberson and K’Andre Miller all went toward the left-wing boards during a scrum for the puck. That left Laczynski wide open in the middle when the puck came loose, and he fired past Badgers goalie Daniel Lebedeff, off the right post and in.
“It’s something we need to communicate on and work out,” Mersch said of leaving more than half of the ice open. “That can’t happen.”
On the next shift, Ohio State’s Matt Miller partially whiffed on a shot from near the blue line, but the puck bounced toward the front of the net. Kearney got in front of UW defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk to deflect the puck before it ended up behind Lebedeff.
“It was a weird goal for sure,” Badgers coach Tony Granato said. “That one hurt because if you go into the end of that period only down 1-0, you still feel really good because I thought we played well in the first.”
Lebedeff allowed three goals on 18 shots before he left the game after a collision with Ohio State’s Dakota Joshua in the second period. Granato didn’t have an update on the goalie, who stayed in the locker room for the third period.
UW also lost forward Jason Dhooghe in the second period, and he’s doubtful for today’s rematch.
Ohio State senior captain Mason Jobst recorded his 20th point in 14 career games against the Badgers when he made it 3-0 on a second-period power play.
Kearney earned his first two-goal game in 112 collegiate contests with a third-period score against goalie Jack Berry (eight saves), completing a triumph that can be traced back to UW not handling the final minute of the first.
“Adversity’s part of the game, and something that we probably haven’t dealt with the greatest this year,” Kalynuk said. “But it’s something we definitely have to get better at.”
Wisconsin 0 0 0 — 0
Ohio State 2 1 1 — 4
First period: O — Laczynski 5 (Westlund, Joshua), 19:12 (pp); Kearney 1 (Miller, Hein), 19:36. Penalties: Westlund, O, 13:35; Kalynuk, W, 18:23.
Second period: O — Jobst 6 (Laczynski, Westlund), 4:30 (pp). Penalties: Freytag, W, 2:56; Westlund, O, 6:54; Joshua, O, 13:28; Inamoto, W, 16:40.
Third period: O — Kearney 2 (McCormick), 10:51. Penalties: Meyer, O, 1:07; Ahcan, W, 5:24; Hein, O, 6:05; Joshua, O, 14:43; Miller, W, 16:25; Kalynuk, W (misconduct), 16:25.
Saves: W (Lebedeff 8-7-x, Berry x-4-4) 23; O (Romeo 8-10-14) 32. Power plays: W 0-for-6; O 2-for-5. Att. — 6,090.