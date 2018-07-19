Both Annie Pankowski and Sophia Shaver say they hope nothing will change with them assuming the captaincy of the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team.
In a perfect world, that's the way it should be. They were voted captains because of the leadership qualities they've already exhibited, not some different way they're expected to act.
But Pankowski and Shaver, who on Wednesday were named UW's co-captains for their senior season, do have things they'd like to see change for the 2018-19 campaign. They come out of what each experienced last season.
Pankowski, a high-scoring winger, spent the first half of last season in residency camp for the U.S. Olympic team before being cut in December. She rejoined the Badgers for second semester but only in a practicing role while leaving her final season of eligibility for this year.
"I think my approach to each game is going to be a little bit more lighthearted than it has in the past," Pankowski said. "I think a lot of the time when you're prepping for something like the Olympics, everything is do or die and you have to be the best every time.
"I think that was one of the lessons I learned along the way: You have to have fun. And if you don't enjoy it, it's going to be miserable."
Shaver, who excelled as the Badgers' top-line center for much of the 2017-18 season, looked to the way the season ended as an element that needs to change.
UW played in its fifth straight Frozen Four but again left without the NCAA title after being upset by Colgate in double overtime in the semifinals.
The overriding message with the team this offseason, Shaver said, has been simple: "We're not doing that again."
"We're definitely taking a different approach this year, just being more serious and putting in that extra work on the ice because we don't want it to happen again," Shaver said.
Shaver scored 12 goals and 24 points for UW last season.
Pankowski led the Badgers in goals (25) and points (55) in her junior season in 2016-17, when she was a top-10 finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Award for the second time. She's the team's active leader in career goals (68) and points (156), ranking 10th and tied for ninth, respectively, on the team's all-time list.
The upcoming season will be the second straight that UW has a captain who didn't play any games for the team the season before.
Last season, Verona's Claudia Kepler was a co-captain alongside Baylee Wellhausen despite being in her first season playing for the Badgers. Kepler was with the team in 2016-17 but couldn't play because she had transferred within the Western Collegiate Hockey Association, from Ohio State.
UW on Wednesday also named forward Emily Clark and defenseman Maddie Rolfes, both seniors, as alternate captains.
Like Pankowski, Clark missed the last collegiate season. She earned a silver medal with Canada at the Olympics.
Rolfes was granted a medical redshirt for the 2015-16 season, which ended for her after 10 games because of an injury. She'll start her fifth season with the Badgers when the 2018-19 season opens against Lindenwood on Sept. 28 at LaBahn Arena.