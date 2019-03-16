In her last game at LaBahn Arena, Annie Pankowski delivered a sixth straight trip to the Frozen Four for the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team.
Pankowski scored twice as the top-ranked Badgers defeated Syracuse 4-0 on Saturday in the NCAA quarterfinals.
UW (33-4-2) will play two-time defending national champion Clarkson in the Frozen Four semifinals on Friday in Hamden, Connecticut.
The Badgers tied Minnesota (2012 to 2017) for the longest stretch of Frozen Four appearances and extended their unbeaten streak this season to 12 games (10-0-2).
Pankowski, a senior who's a finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Award as the country's top player, notched her fourth multiple-goal game of the season and 18th of her Badgers career with a pair of goals in the second period.
UW had plenty of chances to score but couldn't crack Syracuse goaltender Ady Cohen until 2:33 into the middle frame. Emily Clark pushed the puck to Pankowski off the right boards, and Pankowski found room high between Cohen and the near post from low in the circle.
The Badgers have scored the first goal of the game 30 times in 39 outings, but only two of those have been by Pankowski.
She made it 2-0 with 7:41 left in the middle frame after Clark made another nice pass to her off the boards, this time on the left side. Pankowski fired a low shot past Cohen this time.
UW's Abby Roque made it 3-0 in the third period, forcing a turnover in the offensive zone at the end of a Syracuse power play and wrapping the puck around the back of the net and in.
Presley Norby scored with 1:07 left to finish things off.
UW outscored Syracuse 15-2 in a two-game sweep at LaBahn Arena in early December, but the Badgers found it much more difficult to hit the net this time. The Orange conceded shots on goal but defended in net front well and got timely saves from Cohen, who made a career-high 43 saves.
At the other end, Syracuse (13-22-3) wasn't able to mount sustained challenges on Badgers goaltender Kristen Campbell (15 saves), but the junior had to stop a breakaway try in the opening period.
She made a left-pad save on Abby Moloughney's rush up the middle of the ice.
The Badgers recorded nine shots on goal from the quality scoring area in front of the net in a scoreless first period, but Syracuse's Cohen stopped them all.
