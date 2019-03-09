MINNEAPOLIS — The last thing University of Wisconsin women's hockey coach Mark Johnson wanted to see Saturday was an extended break between the second and third periods due to a malfunctioning Zamboni.
His players didn't seem to mind.
After entertaining themselves with some dance moves in the locker room, the second-ranked Badgers received a goal from Annie Pankowski late in the third period and defeated No. 9 Ohio State 3-2 in a Western Collegiate Hockey Association semifinal game at Ridder Arena.
Freshmen Britta Curl and Sophie Shirley also scored and junior Kristen Campbell made 13 saves as the Badgers (31-4-2) advanced to today's 2 p.m. championship game against top-ranked Minnesota.
The Badgers tied the game at 2 with 45.7 seconds left in the second period when Shirley beat Buckeyes goaltender Andrea Braendli (39 saves) for her 20th goal of the season.
"We got great momentum scoring late in the second period. I was ready to start the third period without making the ice just because when you get excited, you’re tied 2-2 and in the second period we played really well," Johnson said.
Pankowski said the Badgers didn't mind some extra time between periods.
"We have some outstanding dancers in our locker room. We were just doing our thing and had some good entertainment," she said.
Pankowski kept the good vibes going in the third period, beating Braendli five-hole at the 15:30 mark for her 200th point as a collegian.
“That’s definitely going to be a special one," Pankowski said. “I’m still not sure why I shot that five-hole. It was just the perfect setup by Abby (Roque), and I told her a million times, but that’s just a huge goal to get, especially late in the game there.”
The Badgers enjoyed a 42-15 edge in shots on goal against Ohio State (20-13-2) in advancing the WCHA Final Faceoff title game for the fourth time in the past five seasons. The victory also exacted some revenge on the Buckeyes after they posted a pair of ties and shootout wins in Madison on the final weekend of the regular season to deny the Badgers the regular-season WCHA title.
“Wisconsin came out flying. I think they had a bit of a chip on their shoulder after what happened in our last series," Ohio State coach Nadine Muzzerall said. "They caught us on our heels at times.”
The win was Johnson’s 490th with the Badgers, moving him past former UW men's hockey coach Jeff Sauer as the winningest coach in UW athletics history.
“I thought from start to finish we played well, we had a lot of energy and we created some opportunities," Johnson said. "The team’s excited. It should be a good game tomorrow.”
In the first semifinal, Nicole Schammel scored two goals and Alex Gulstene stopped eight of the nine shots she faced to lead Minnesota (30-4-1) to a 4-1 victory against Minnesota Duluth (15-16-4).