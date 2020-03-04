Among skilled Badgers women's hockey forwards, Brette Pettet's development adds flexibility

Two University of Wisconsin women's hockey players have improved their point total by 21 over last season.

One, sophomore right wing Sophie Shirley, was rewarded with a spot among the 10 best players in the country as a finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Award.

The other, junior center Brette Pettet, hasn't been the scorer that Shirley, Daryl Watts or Abby Roque have been for the Badgers. But her development this season has been critical in keeping UW as one of the top teams in the country.

When coach Mark Johnson surveyed his team's potential at the start of the season, he viewed Pettet as one of the biggest components in ensuring the team had good depth down the middle of the lineup.

"It was her growth and her ability to continue to grow as the season went on that put us in a position where now you've got a couple groups that are really difficult to play against," Johnson said.

As the second-ranked Badgers enter the postseason with a Western Collegiate Hockey Association Final Faceoff semifinal against Minnesota Duluth on Saturday, Pettet has to keep finding bigger ways to contribute.

Johnson said one of them is for Pettet to be engaged on every shift, and she knows exactly what he's talking about.