Among skilled Badgers women's hockey forwards, Brette Pettet's development adds flexibility

Two University of Wisconsin women's hockey players have improved their point total by 21 over last season.
One, sophomore right wing Sophie Shirley, was rewarded with a spot among the 10 best players in the country as a finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Award.
The other, junior center Brette Pettet, hasn't been the scorer that Shirley, Daryl Watts or Abby Roque have been for the Badgers. But her development this season has been critical in keeping UW as one of the top teams in the country.
When coach Mark Johnson surveyed his team's potential at the start of the season, he viewed Pettet as one of the biggest components in ensuring the team had good depth down the middle of the lineup.
"It was her growth and her ability to continue to grow as the season went on that put us in a position where now you've got a couple groups that are really difficult to play against," Johnson said.
As the second-ranked Badgers enter the postseason with a Western Collegiate Hockey Association Final Faceoff semifinal against Minnesota Duluth on Saturday, Pettet has to keep finding bigger ways to contribute.
Johnson said one of them is for Pettet to be engaged on every shift, and she knows exactly what he's talking about.
She has studied video of her shifts with assistant coach Jackie Crum and seen instances where she could have been more decisive in battling to retrieve the puck in the defensive zone instead of containing opposing players.
"For me, a lot of times when I notice I'm not playing my best hockey, it's when I'm hesitating or not going to the puck right away and keeping my feet moving," Pettet said. "For me, to be engaged is just moving my feet and making sure that I'm not hesitating, I'm just going right away and playing aggressively."
The engaged brand of hockey has made her more effective in filling an important role for UW.
Playing as one of the top six forwards, she debuted with a nine-goal, 19-point season in 2017-18. But with a deeper roster last season, helped by the return of Emily Clark and Annie Pankowski from Olympic-year redshirts, Pettet was slotted most often on the fourth line.
The Badgers rely heavily on their top three forward lines, so with limited even-strength ice time, Pettet's production dipped to three goals and six points. She has great memories of being part of the NCAA championship team but endured what she called a tough season personally.
"It's discouraging, but you've got to just realize the situation you're in," Pettet said. "You've got Annie and Emily Clark coming back, and I'm on a great team. As much as it sucks not going on the ice and playing, I feel like I definitely got a lot better last year, just practicing with the best players in the country."
With 12 goals and 27 points this season, Pettet now centers the top line between Watts and Shirley, a sign of the trust the Badgers coaches have in her.
"The hard work that she's put in has really shown this year," said Badgers senior left wing Alexis Mauermann. "Because she's done a lot to improve and just to be significant on the ice."
Mauermann has known Pettet since 2012, when they were teammates at Shattuck-St. Mary's School in Minnesota. Pettet started there as an eighth-grader.
Back home in Kentville, Nova Scotia — a stereotypical one-stoplight, two-Tim Hortons Canadian town, as she described it — girls hockey wasn't at an advanced level. She learned about Shattuck from former St. Cloud State goalie Taylor Crosby and former Boston University defenseman Alexis Crossley, both of whom left Nova Scotia to play there.
"People thought I was crazy, or more so my parents letting me go in eighth grade at 12 or 13 years old," Pettet said. "They were like, 'How are you sending your kid away?' But I was the one that wanted to go. So it was probably harder for them than it was for me. But I'm definitely glad I did it."
Pettet and the Badgers started their postseason with a weekend off for winning the WCHA regular-season title. Now they'll face Minnesota Duluth, which needs to win the league playoff championship to earn a spot in the NCAA tournament; UW's place in the national field is secure regardless.
Minnesota and Ohio State play in Saturday's other semifinal before the Sunday championship game that precedes an 8 p.m. reveal of the NCAA bracket.
The Badgers used the bye weekend to hone in on special teams work but also to get some time away from the rink. Players said they'll be charged up to play by the time Saturday's faceoff arrives.
Pettet will try to use Johnson's frequent advice of tuning out distractions as the stakes get higher.
"I think I've done a better job this year just going out and playing and having fun with it," she said.