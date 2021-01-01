Almost starting from scratch, Badgers women's hockey team needs to build momentum in January

The pandemic delayed the start from late September until late November. A coronavirus outbreak that touched a quarter of the roster then wiped out the six games UW was supposed to play in December.

When the Badgers (1-1) take the ice in Mankato, Minnesota, this weekend, they'll be itching for competition but also probably will have bugs to work out.

"I think (we'll) just keep it simple right off the get-go at our first games this weekend just because we've had a long break," junior defenseman Nicole LaMantia said. "Do the little things, get a little bit of momentum and then go on from there."

After the games at Minnesota State (2-5-1), which ended a 28-game losing streak to the Badgers in the teams' last meeting on Feb. 8, UW returns home to face the Buckeyes and the Golden Gophers. A series at St. Cloud State and a bye weekend wrap up January.

Over those eight games, Johnson wants the Badgers to ramp up toward where they normally would be entering the final month of the regular season.

Over the next few weeks, UW also is hoping to work senior defenseman Nicole Buchbinder back into the lineup. She missed the first semester with an injury but started practicing with the team on Tuesday, Johnson said.