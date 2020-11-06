All-state forward Sawyer Scholl commits to Badgers men's hockey team

What already was shaping up to be a memorable weekend for Sawyer Scholl got that much better Friday.
On Saturday, Scholl's Green Bay Gamblers are due to play the first game of their United States Hockey League season as the 18-year-old forward enters junior hockey.
A day before, Scholl made an oral commitment to play for the University of Wisconsin, likely starting in the fall of 2022.
"It's crazy," Scholl said. "You really can't put it into words. There's so many emotions running through your body. I'm just so thankful for everyone, everything that's ever happened to me."
Scholl played the last three seasons for Green Bay Notre Dame after his freshman year at Medford and jumped at the Badgers' offer this week.
"I can't picture a better school to offer me," he said.
He scored 48 points in 27 regular-season and playoff games for Notre Dame last season, earning a spot on the Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association all-state first team.
Listed at 6-foot-2 and 181 pounds, Scholl has time to develop in the USHL. He can play a physical game below the faceoff circles, Notre Dame coach Cory McCracken said, and is adept at making plays out of puck recoveries.
Scholl said his game took off under McCracken at Notre Dame.
"He's 100% the biggest influence and reason why I'm at the spot where I am today," Scholl said.
Scholl gives the Badgers' five forwards from the 2002 birth year on their list of recruits. The others are Luke Levandowski, Brayden Morrison, Isaac Novak and Jack Horbach.
Committing to the Badgers was the realization of a dream, Scholl said.
"I think my game's really grown the past few years and opportunities started opening up," he said. "And this is one that I couldn't deny."
Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey recruiting tracker
As players give oral commitments to the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team, we'll add them here with their stats.
Players are listed in the order in which they committed.
TJ KOUFIS
Position: Forward
Hometown: Palatine, Ill.
2020-21 team: Lone Star (NAHL)
Date committed (age): July 6, 2016 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @TKoufis88
BEN HELGESON
Position: Forward
Hometown: Lake Elmo, Minn.
2020-21 team: St. Cloud (NAHL)
Date committed (age): Oct. 25, 2016 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @benhelgeson9
ISAAC NOVAK
Position: Forward
Hometown: Sussex
2020-21 team: Madison (USHL)
Date committed (age): Dec. 13, 2016 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @IsaacNovak1
SHANE LAVELLE
Position: Forward
Hometown: Chaska, Minn.
2020-21 team: Brooks (AJHL)
Date committed (age): May 21, 2017 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @shanelave21
CASEY ROEPKE
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Erin
2020-21 team: Amarillo (NAHL)
Date committed (age): May 30, 2017 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @Casey_Roepke
DANIEL LAATSCH
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Altoona
2020-21 team: Sioux City (USHL)
Date committed (age): Sept. 20, 2017 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @DanielLaatsch
CORSON CEULEMANS
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Beaumont, Alberta
2020-21 team: Brooks (AJHL)
Date committed (age): April 2, 2018 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @corson_4
NOAH GRANNAN
Position: Goaltender
Hometown: Germantown
2020-21 team: Sioux Falls (USHL)
Date committed (age): April 17, 2018 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
CADEN BROWN
Position: Forward
Hometown: St. Louis
2020-21 team: U.S. Under-18 Team (NTDP)
Date committed (age): May 28, 2018 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @cadenwbrown21
NICK PIERRE
Position: Forward
Hometown: Cottage Grove, Minn.
2020-21 team: Sioux City (USHL)
Date committed (age): June 6, 2018 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @nickpierre11
JOE PALODICHUK
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Cottage Grove, Minn.
2020-21 teams: MAP South Hockey (Elite League), Hill-Murray HS (Minn.)
Date committed (age): Aug. 18, 2018 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @JoePalodichuk
GRAYDEN DAUL
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Glenview, Ill.
2020-21 team: Mount Saint Charles Prep (R.I.)
Date committed (age): Sept. 10, 2018 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
ETHAN MANN
Position: Forward
Hometown: Grafton
2020-21 team: TBD
Date committed (age): Sept. 14, 2018 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @Ethan_Mann11
LUKE LEVANDOWSKI
Position: Forward
Hometown: Rosemount, Minn.
2020-21 teams: Chicago (USHL)
Date committed (age): Dec. 13, 2018 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @LukeLevy21
ZACH URDAHL
Position: Forward
Hometown: Eau Claire
2020-21 team: Lincoln (USHL)
Date committed (age): Dec. 21, 2018 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @ZUrdahl
BRETT MORAVEC
Position: Forward
Hometown: Airdrie, Alberta
2020-21 team: Calgary (AJHL)
Date committed (age): April 19, 2019 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
DYLAN GODBOUT
Position: Forward
Hometown: Woodbury, Minn.
2020-21 teams: TDS Transportation (Elite League), Hill-Murray (Minn. HS)
Date committed: April 30, 2019 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @dylan_godbout
REED KLUENDER
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: South St. Paul, Minn.
2020-21 team: South St. Paul (Minn. HS)
Date committed: May 10, 2019 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @ReedKluender
LIAM MALMQUIST
Position: Forward
Hometown: Edina, Minn.
2020-21 team: Penticton (BCHL)
Date committed: May 23, 2019 (18)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @Liam_Malmquist
ROBBY NEWTON
Position: Forward
Hometown: Whitefish Bay
2020-21 team: Sioux City (USHL)
Date committed: Oct. 30, 2019 (18)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @RobbyNewton13
JACK HORBACH
Position: Forward
Hometown: Naperville, Ill.
2020-21 team: Lincoln (USHL)
Date committed: Nov. 6, 2019 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
BRAYDEN MORRISON
Position: Forward
Hometown: Calgary, Alberta
2020-21 team: Okotoks (AJHL)
Date committed: Dec. 29, 2019 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @MoBrayden
JACOB MARTIN
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Eagle River
2020-21 team: U.S. Under-18 Team (NTDP)
Date committed: Aug. 1, 2020 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
TYSON JUGNAUTH
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Kelowna, British Columbia
2020-21 team: West Kelowna (BCHL)
Date committed: Aug. 14, 2020 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @JugnauthTyson
SHAWN RAMSEY
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Mississauga, Ontario
2020-21 team: TBD
Date committed: Aug. 22, 2020 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @shawnramsey04
AIDEN FINK
Position: Forward
Hometown: Calgary, Alberta
2020-21 team: TBD
Date committed: Aug. 22, 2020 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @aiden_fink
SAWYER SCHOLL
Position: Forward
Hometown: Medford
2020-21 team: Green Bay (USHL)
Date committed: Nov. 6, 2020 (18)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @sawyer_scholl
