All-state forward Sawyer Scholl commits to Badgers men's hockey team

What already was shaping up to be a memorable weekend for Sawyer Scholl got that much better Friday.

On Saturday, Scholl's Green Bay Gamblers are due to play the first game of their United States Hockey League season as the 18-year-old forward enters junior hockey.

A day before, Scholl made an oral commitment to play for the University of Wisconsin, likely starting in the fall of 2022.

"It's crazy," Scholl said. "You really can't put it into words. There's so many emotions running through your body. I'm just so thankful for everyone, everything that's ever happened to me."

Scholl played the last three seasons for Green Bay Notre Dame after his freshman year at Medford and jumped at the Badgers' offer this week.

"I can't picture a better school to offer me," he said.

He scored 48 points in 27 regular-season and playoff games for Notre Dame last season, earning a spot on the Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association all-state first team.

Listed at 6-foot-2 and 181 pounds, Scholl has time to develop in the USHL. He can play a physical game below the faceoff circles, Notre Dame coach Cory McCracken said, and is adept at making plays out of puck recoveries.

