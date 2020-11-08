All-new Badgers goaltending corps looks to change team trends at the position

UW is the only NCAA Division I men's program that has posted a team save percentage below .900 in each of the last five seasons. It has finished only one of those with a winning record, Granato's first in 2016-17.

The .887 save percentage in 2019-20 was the lowest of the five-year stretch and ranked 58th of 60 teams nationally.

More goes into the save percentage than just the performance of the goaltenders, who can bear the statistical burden for mistakes made by forwards and defensemen. But it's also not a stretch to say that the Badgers need improvements and stability in the crease to have a chance at a better season.

"With all three of us being new here, it's a clean slate," Rowe said. "There's no pressure — but there's pressure. There's going to be a lot of eyes or just people saying things. Three new goalies coming in, we need to step up and be big. But at the same time I believe all of us are comfortable doing that. It's a challenge that we're looking at positively."

The Badgers have gone through a fair amount of turnover at goaltender in the last six years but a complete remake between seasons is unusual for the program.