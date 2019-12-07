It’s not often someone can list on their resume a game-winning goal against an Olympic gold-medalist goaltender.
Alexis Mauermann can.
The senior forward from Janesville beat Maddie Rooney top shelf with 1 minute, 15 seconds to play and lifted the top-ranked University of Wisconsin women’s hockey team to a 4-3 victory over Minnesota Duluth on Friday night at LaBahn Arena.
Mauermann’s goal, off a steal and feed from Abby Roque, capped a wild third period which saw UW take a 3-2 lead before the 10th-ranked Bulldogs tied it at the 17:22 mark.
“Alexis gets a game-winner, and that’s what you need, a secondary scorer, someone that steps up and makes the play,” UW coach Mark Johnson said.
Roque finished with two goals and two assists, each vital as the Badgers (17-1-1, 9-1-1-0 WCHA) extended their unbeaten streak against the Bulldogs (8-7-2, 4-5-2-1) to 13 games.
Roque gave UW leads of 1-0 and 3-2. Her first assist of the night led to Daryl Watts’ tying goal in the first period.
Roque’s four-point night gives her 106 assists and 151 points in her career. Watts, who also had two assists, ran her goal streak to nine in seven games. Nicole LaMantia had two assists.
UW goalie Kristen Campbell made 19 saves. The Badgers fired 37 shots at Rooney, who backstopped the United States to the gold medal in the 2018 Olympics.
“In these types of games you try to get to the finish line and make sure you have one more goal than they do,” Johnson said. “You don’t know how it’s going to happen, but a couple of late goals, one by them and one by us, is the difference.”
Minnesota Duluth 2 0 1 — 3
Wisconsin 2 0 2 — 4
First period: W — Roque 15 (Watts, Buchbinder), 1:10. MD — Hewett 2 (Schugel, Flaherty), 2:09; Klein 6 (Hanley, Flaherty), 5:48. W — Watts 18 (Roque, LaMantia), 6:16.
Third period: W — Roque 16 (Watts, LaMantia), 5:43. MD — Klein 7 (Brodt), 17:22. W — Mauermann 4 (Roque), 18:45.
Saves: MD (Rooney 11-14-8) 33, W (Campbell 5-6-5) 16.
Penalties-minutes: MD 2-4, W 2-4. Power plays: MD 0-for-2, W 0-for-2. Att. — 2,273.