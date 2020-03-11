Alex Turcotte leaves Badgers men's hockey team after one season to sign pro contract

Alex Turcotte's first year with the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team also was his last.

Turcotte, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 NHL draft, agreed to terms Wednesday with the Los Angeles Kings on an entry-level contract that'll start next season.

For the rest of this season, he'll report to the Kings' American Hockey League affiliate, the Ontario Reign.

Turcotte missed seven games with injury but recorded 26 points in 29 games. He was especially productive toward the end of the season, after returning from a lower-body injury that kept him out for five contests. He scored a team-high nine points in the last eight games.

In the week before the Badgers' playoff exit at Ohio State, Turcotte was candid about the struggles of his freshman season.

"I feel like, obviously, I haven't been the best I could have been this year," he said. "I went through some ups and downs. That's pretty normal. So to be playing well and helping the team win is all I really wanted to do."