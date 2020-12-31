Alex Turcotte, Dylan Holloway score as US, Canada finish atop World Junior Championship preliminary groups

Alex Turcotte and Dylan Holloway contributed to the United States and Canada clinching first place in their preliminary round groups at the World Junior Championship on Thursday.

Turcotte, a former University of Wisconsin men's hockey player, scored his first goal of the tournament for the U.S. a few hours after Badgers sophomore Holloway did the same for Canada in Edmonton, Alberta.

The U.S. recorded its third straight shutout, a 4-0 victory against Sweden that pushed it to the top of Group B.

Turcotte scored in the second period to put the Americans ahead 4-0. He also had an assist, was plus-3 in 16:09 of ice time and was named the best player of the game for the U.S.

Badgers sophomore Cole Caufield had two shots on goal in 16:46 on the ice for the U.S., which will play Slovakia in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Holloway scored on a redirection in the second period of Canada's 4-1 victory against Sweden. Jakob Pelletier's shot deflected in off Holloway's leg in front of the net for a 2-0 Canada lead.

Holloway was plus-2 in 14:46 of ice time. The bounce off his leg was his only shot on goal of the game.