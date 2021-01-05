Alex Turcotte, Cole Caufield win gold at World Junior Championship

Alex Turcotte and Cole Caufield were golden with the United States at the World Junior Championship.

Turcotte, a former University of Wisconsin men's hockey player, scored for a second straight day as the U.S. defeated Canada 2-0 on Tuesday in the gold-medal game in Edmonton, Alberta.

Badgers sophomore Cole Caufield also was part of the victorious U.S. team. Canada's Dylan Holloway, also a sophomore, will return to UW with a silver medal.

Turcotte and Caufield are the 11th and 12th current or former Badgers players to win gold at the World Juniors.

Spencer Knight made 15 of his 34 saves in the third period to deliver a shutout for the U.S.

For the second straight day, Turcotte put the U.S. ahead in the first period. On Monday, he started the scoring in a 4-3 victory against Finland in the semifinals.

On Tuesday, he got to the front of the net and redirected home a Drew Helleson shot to put the Canadians behind for the first time in seven games in the tournament.

Turcotte also was on the ice for Trevor Zegras' second-period goal that doubled the Americans' lead.